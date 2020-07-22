Tech NewsArtificial IntelligenceRoboticsScience
Updated:

This graphic designer delights his clients with his work: what none of them knew was that it was artificial intelligence

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

OpenAI GPT-3 can generate code: I’m an AI and I’ll explain how!

OpenAI researchers have published a document describing a cutting edge linguistic model composed of 175 billion parameters. The previous...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 arrives in Spain: prices and release date

Just a month ago we were giving the news of the official presentation of the new Xiaomi Smart...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This spectacular photo shows us four heavenly wonders: there is also the comet NEOWISE

The "record" image attached to this news shows a meteor of a split second that crawls in the sky,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The ‘close connections’ will be coming to Android very soon, do you know when?

We have been hearing for a long time that these types of connections are getting closer within the Android...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Art. Lebedev Studio is a graphic design company based in Russia. 358 people work there, including a certain Nikolay Ironov, who apparently works remotely. Ironov has his own profile and portfolio of creations. He has been designing logos for cafes, bars, influencers, applications and other companies for a year. According to the company, all of Ironov's creations were approved by customers and "released to large audiences." A personal success for Ironov, no doubt, only that Ironov is not a person, but an artificial intelligence.

It is a project that the Russian study launched last year and that, as they explain, "analyzes information about companies, generates the essence of a concept and creates an endless flow of related images". The neural network is capable of compiling color schemes, composing and creating patterns and 3D models. They are so confident from the studio that they assure that "Nikolay Ironov could replace a human at every stage of identity creation"

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

Unprejudiced

Art. Lebedev Studio explains that one of the keys to Ironov's success, whose designs can be seen on ice cream tubs or beer bottles, for example, is that Ironov is daring. "Designers, even the most daring and progressive, are often defined by the work of their peers, international award juries, and their own experiences." To AI, however, this doesn't matter, so you can experiment with shapes, patterns and techniques that a human, a priori, perhaps would not consider.

In fact, Sergey Kulinkovich, director of the study, tells The Next Web that designers, deep down, may feel limited due to the education they receive, since they have a certain conception of what "good design" should be. Ironov, for his part, you have the freedom to do what you want, which explains why some designs may collide or, directly, dislike. It has no prejudices and that allows the studio "to find new things in graphic design and create works that are truly unique."

Designs Some of Ironov's designs.

The AI ​​results are the result of a "unique combination of several data analysis systems and image generators". Apparently, the network is so complex that, "in some cases, developers can't even know how a certain result was achieved"It is a technology that all, fashion or other industries.

As the study explains to TNW, artificial intelligence was trained with a dataset of hand-drawn SVGs. Subsequently, the system analyzed the identity of the company, such as its name, the slogan or the description of what they do, and I chose a word to convert it into an image. Finally, the design was simplified or generated with different color schemes and fonts, all automatically. This allowed the studio to give the client different alternatives from which to choose.

While it is true that an artificial intelligence can work all day, it does not get sick and does not have creative blocks, from the study they don't think it's going to completely replace humans. Instead, Kulinkovich believes that designers could become art directors to choose the best Ironov creation based on the project.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Netflix, the tests of the new low cost mobile only subscription in HD are underway!

Apps Brian Adam -
We return to talk about Netflix low-cost subscriptions. The streaming platform of Reed Hastings has in fact kicked off some new tests in India,...
Read more

The iPhone 12 will have a better camera and analysts are already advancing what we will see in 2022

Mobile Brian Adam -
When we are less than two months away from a hypothetical Apple digital keynote, where we will know in detail what the new...
Read more

Humans on Mars? Parmitano’s prediction: "In 25 years, but the Moon first"

Space tech Brian Adam -
On the day the first UAE mission to Mars was launched, the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano took stock of the race to the Red...
Read more

Amazon Discounts: 1 terabyte Western Digital SSD at the lowest price ever

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
We open this day of discounts target Amazon with a very interesting offer proposed by the company of Jeff Bezos on a Western Digital...
Read more

Dropbox launches a function that you could well find in Google Photos

Apps Brian Adam -
Dropbox was one of the pioneers in offering free cloud storage more than 15 years ago. Anticipation that has earned him a privileged position...
Read more

WhatsApp: How to make the flash warn you when there are notifications

How to? Brian Adam -
There is a simple trick in WhatsApp so that the flash of your phone turns on whenever a notification arrives and here we show...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY