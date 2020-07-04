Tech NewsArtificial IntelligenceRoboticsScience
This Disney neural network is capable of creating realistic high-resolution deepfakes with enormous potential for cinema

By Brian Adam
This Disney neural network is capable of creating realistic high-resolution deepfakes with enormous potential for cinema

Over the past few years we have seen how deepfakes technology has been improving. Slowly but surely, researchers have developed increasingly capable models with more realistic results, this technology being very promising in the field of cinema. All).

The results obtained by Disney Research and ETH Zürich are not only realistic, but have a “high resolution”. They are not in 4K or 8K, but yes at 1,024 x 1,024 pixels. It may seem little, especially if we start from the basis that we have 108 and 64 megapixel sensors on mobiles, but according to the researchers, the open source alternatives available (such as DeepFakeLab) so far produce 256 x 256 pixel videos, so we are talking about a significantly higher resolution.

Potential for cinema

That Disney develops and investigates this technology has a reason, and that is that it has a tremendous potential for film. Actors and actresses grow old and die, so making movies where they have to appear younger or directly appear can be tricky.

Usually, special effects are usually applied to recreate the face of these actors on that of a model, as was done with Carrie Fisher and Peter Cushing (Leia and Gran Moff Tarkin) in ‘Rogue One’, but it is a expensive and slow technology. Without going any further, the researchers point out that it can take months to create just a few seconds of video. On the price, it is estimated that recreating the young Will Smith from ‘Gemini’ cost between half a million and a million dollars plus $ 100,000 per scene.

Comparison With Other Technologies Results of the Disney model compared to other face-swapping technologies.

The results, while quite good and credible, are time consuming because the models have to be animated manually. With technology like this, this process would be done automatically. In addition, the Disney Research model is capable of adapt light and contrast of the superimposed face depending on the scene so that the feeling that the actor is indeed there. Furthermore, they ensure that the face pairs are interchangeable with each other.

They claim that their model would be able to avoid the “haunting valley”, although they are aware that results must be improved when the model and the source (the actor’s face) have been recorded in too different lighting conditions. To the deepfakes all

