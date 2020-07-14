Latest newsTop Stories
This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

By Brian Adam
Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Entertainment

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Space tech

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Top Stories

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Latest news

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Space tech

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Electronics

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Robotics

Robot scientists carried out months of scientific experiments in three days

London: British scientists underwent a minor alteration and programming of a factory robotic arm and then used it...
By Brian Adam
The dolphin was 15.7 feet long and ruled the seas and rivers 25 million years ago. (Photos Reference: Current Biology)

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago today, there must have been at least one evolutionary relative of the same dolphin who was not only much larger in size than the current dolphin, but also a dangerous predator of ancient waters.

This ancient and extinct dolphin whose scientific name Ankylorhiza tiedemani Yes, it was 15.7 feet long. Although its first complete fossil was recovered from present-day South Carolina in 1990, it was mistaken for another species of predator.

However, a re-examination of the fossil using the latest observation techniques over the past few years revealed that despite its enormous size, its fossils bear a striking resemblance to today’s dolphins. ۔

Although the rock is 25 million years old, it also has the natural ability to “echo” (sound guidance). In addition, taking into account the structure of the bones, the structure of the jaw, the order and structure of the teeth, experts have come to the conclusion that this endangered species of dolphin was a very dangerous species of predator.

Millions of years ago today, the seas and rivers were probably ruled by the same terrifying dolphin-like creature, which was skilled at swimming fast and did not even give its prey a chance to escape. It will probably grip the prey with great agility and intensity, crushing its bones in the blink of an eye.

This dolphin will help us to understand the evolution of the whale in addition to the dolphin because some of its physical characteristics are similar to the dangerous whale called “Orca” which is capable of swimming fast.

Online in the latest issue of the research journal “Current Biology” According to the report experts believe that the orca whale and the dolphin evolved together, and in a similar way, because they both had the same aquatic environment.

