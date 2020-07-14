This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago today, there must have been at least one evolutionary relative of the same dolphin who was not only much larger in size than the current dolphin, but also a dangerous predator of ancient waters.

This ancient and extinct dolphin whose scientific name Ankylorhiza tiedemani Yes, it was 15.7 feet long. Although its first complete fossil was recovered from present-day South Carolina in 1990, it was mistaken for another species of predator.

However, a re-examination of the fossil using the latest observation techniques over the past few years revealed that despite its enormous size, its fossils bear a striking resemblance to today’s dolphins. ۔

Although the rock is 25 million years old, it also has the natural ability to “echo” (sound guidance). In addition, taking into account the structure of the bones, the structure of the jaw, the order and structure of the teeth, experts have come to the conclusion that this endangered species of dolphin was a very dangerous species of predator.

Millions of years ago today, the seas and rivers were probably ruled by the same terrifying dolphin-like creature, which was skilled at swimming fast and did not even give its prey a chance to escape. It will probably grip the prey with great agility and intensity, crushing its bones in the blink of an eye.

This dolphin will help us to understand the evolution of the whale in addition to the dolphin because some of its physical characteristics are similar to the dangerous whale called “Orca” which is capable of swimming fast.

Online in the latest issue of the research journal “Current Biology” According to the report experts believe that the orca whale and the dolphin evolved together, and in a similar way, because they both had the same aquatic environment.