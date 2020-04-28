Tuesday, April 28, 2020
TechologyAutomobile
Updated:

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

By Brian Adam
2
0

Block title

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi steps on the accelerator to enter the banking market

In the last year we have been able to see how technology companies have been approaching the financial system...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Nemo, the pocket submarine you can carry in the car trailer

1588076280 Nemo The Pocket Submarine You Can Carry In The Car Many people dream of buying a motorboat, or...
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

The DJI Mavic Air 2 arrives with a 48 Mpx camera and 4K videos

DJI presents its new drone, the heir to the Magic Air, which comes with many new features and improvements...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix releases an ideal movie today if you like dramas

A story of strong women, fighting in the most complex moments of their lives. The current situation does not seem...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

How to remove series and movies from your keep watching list on Netflix

The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk's interest in taking his cars to the next level...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

China announces the launch of the first solid-state battery electric vehicle

With the rise of the electric car many aspects are changing in the motor world and one of the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

      This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy
This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their country,

the value that their vehicles are taking abroad and that can be good support for their economy. And with the aim of succeeding abroad are looking to compete directly with the big American brands.

If we commented yesterday that a Chinese company is going to launch the first vehicle with solid-state batteries on the market, today we present the new Xpeng P7, the second model of a company that comes to lead the list of electric cars in terms of autonomy.

From the company and the media, the intention of competing directly with the Tesla Model 3, and in some respects it exceeds it. If the Tesla battery reaches 675 km of autonomy, the Xpeng P7 reaches 706 km, a figure that is close to what drivers begin to expect from electric cars if they really want to succeed on intercity trips.

To achieve a battery with that duration, the electrical system with an efficiency of 97.5% and the motor with an energy density of 2.0 kW / kg. It has an Infineon 950 IGBT power module, which delivers 580A to the motor for about 40 seconds. It is the first vehicle to implement this technology.

Xpeng P7

Xpeng

It has been announced that can stop in only 35 meters from 100 km / h. It also has an intelligent system that they have called “multiple perceptions” when adding 12 ultrasonic sensors and 14 cameras that allow a 360º analysis of what surrounds the Xpeng P7. All this executed with an Nvidia DRIVE AGX Xavier.

Xpeng P7

Xpeng

The controversy with Tesla comes from 2019, according to reports Engadget, when from the company of Elon Musk an employee who switched from Tesla to Xpeng was reported to have taken some of the source code that later, theoretically, has been used in autonomous driving technology. At the moment, this controversy is still waiting for the judicial process to begin.

In any case, the Xpeng P7 is available today in the Chinese market and purchased vehicles will be delivered in June. The simplest model will go on sale for 229,900 yuan, about 30,000 euros, a more than interesting price in the absence of knowing how this sedan really works

- Advertisement -

Block title

RELATED ARTICLES

Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism. Not only has travel stopped and the...
Read more

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk's interest in taking his cars to the next level of self-driving functions, with important...
Read more

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA...
Read more

Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Fashion And Beauty Brian Adam - 0
Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically In such...
Read more

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary...
Read more

How to remove series and movies from your keep watching list on Netflix

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything that each family member sees. You...
Read more

Block title

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism. Not only...
Read more
Automobile

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Brian Adam - 0
Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk's interest in taking his cars to the next level of self-driving functions, with important...
Read more
Automobile

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their...
Read more
Smart Devices

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Brian Adam - 0
Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA...
Read more
Fashion And Beauty

Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Brian Adam - 0
Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically In such...
Read more
Smart Devices

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

Brian Adam - 0
NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary...
Read more
Entertainment

How to remove series and movies from your keep watching list on Netflix

Brian Adam - 0
The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything that each family member sees. You...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...
El Valencia informa de cinco positivos por coronavirus

Valencia reports five positives for coronavirus

Brian Adam - 0
Valencia reports five positives for coronavirus

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.