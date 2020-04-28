      This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

- Advertisement -

From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their country,

the value that their vehicles are taking abroad and that can be good support for their economy. And with the aim of succeeding abroad are looking to compete directly with the big American brands.

If we commented yesterday that a Chinese company is going to launch the first vehicle with solid-state batteries on the market, today we present the new Xpeng P7, the second model of a company that comes to lead the list of electric cars in terms of autonomy.

From the company and the media, the intention of competing directly with the Tesla Model 3, and in some respects it exceeds it. If the Tesla battery reaches 675 km of autonomy, the Xpeng P7 reaches 706 km, a figure that is close to what drivers begin to expect from electric cars if they really want to succeed on intercity trips.

To achieve a battery with that duration, the electrical system with an efficiency of 97.5% and the motor with an energy density of 2.0 kW / kg. It has an Infineon 950 IGBT power module, which delivers 580A to the motor for about 40 seconds. It is the first vehicle to implement this technology.

Xpeng It has been announced that can stop in only 35 meters from 100 km / h. It also has an intelligent system that they have called “multiple perceptions” when adding 12 ultrasonic sensors and 14 cameras that allow a 360º analysis of what surrounds the Xpeng P7. All this executed with an Nvidia DRIVE AGX Xavier.

Xpeng The controversy with Tesla comes from 2019, according to reports Engadget, when from the company of Elon Musk an employee who switched from Tesla to Xpeng was reported to have taken some of the source code that later, theoretically, has been used in autonomous driving technology. At the moment, this controversy is still waiting for the judicial process to begin.

In any case, the Xpeng P7 is available today in the Chinese market and purchased vehicles will be delivered in June. The simplest model will go on sale for 229,900 yuan, about 30,000 euros, a more than interesting price in the absence of knowing how this sedan really works