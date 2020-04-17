This camera from Xiaomi monitors pets and allows them to be fed ‘Pokemon Go’

- Advertisement -

This explosion that we are experiencing from gadgets connected is allowing almost any task that was once unthinkable to perform at a distance, becomes a simple child's game. This is the case of security cameras for outdoors or indoors and, of course, also the possibility of feeding our animals even though we are not at home.

Pet surveillance camera.

Xiaomi has considered it convenient to combine these two concepts in a single gadget that it will serve people who have pets at home and who spend many hours away from it, be in permanent contact with your dog or cat so that he, among other things, does not feel alone and abandoned for most of the day.

Feed 'Pokémon GO'

Before entering the way of feeding our pet, we have to stay with that is a surveillance camera, which is connected by Wfii to our home network and it sends us a video and audio signal to our smartphone with a FullHD quality, that is, 1920x1080p. But the good thing about this Xiaomi YouPin Pawbby Smart Automatic Cat Feeder is that it also has a speaker, so that we can speak to our animal.

Xiaomi pet camera.

In this way, although he cannot see us, yes he will be able to listen to us so as not to feel too lonely. All these functions can be managed through the app Mijia, which is the one that allows us to activate or deactivate the video functions in real time or consult previous movements, thanks to the scenes that it is capable of saving in its internal memory of between 16 and 64GB of capacity (via microSD).

You can feed your pet with your mobile.

But the queen of all the functions of this Xiaomi YouPin Pawbby Smart Automatic Cat Feeder camera is that we can feed it. He gadget it has a small deposit where we can fill it with cookies or any other food that we want to give, so that the app on the phone it has a dispenser that we can activate to throw the food as if they were the Pokémon GO Pokémon. You know, dragging them across the screen to launch them.

In this way, not only do we have contact with our pet permanently, but We can also take advantage of him to eat during those hours when we are not at home and we cannot leave it a good plate of food. If you are interested, you can purchase this camera at retailers Asians at a price of about 98 euros, approximately.