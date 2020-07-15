Latest newsTop Stories
This box is an old "Vampire Kill Kit": here’s what it contained

By Brian Adam
This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
This box is an old 'Vampire Kill Kit': here's what it contained

The legend of vampires terrified the ancient world, so much so that in Europe about 1,000 years ago i “suspected vampires” were buried with stones in the mouth or they were pinned with stones or iron bars. There were many weapons to defend themselves, and at the time, comfortable all-in-one kits were also sold to kill these monsters.

Lined with crimson silk, inside the lid it is possible to observe a small picture showing the resurrection of Christ. Next to the painting, we can find an ivory sculpture of a wolf wearing a hooded tunic and wearing a rosary and an inevitable crucifix.

Inside the box are there are eight compartments: a copy of the New Testament published in 1842; a knife with a silver blade; a pocket percussion pistol; tongs, crucifixes, rosaries and a vial with an “unknown content” inside; and finally a bottle containing shark teeth.

The alleged “vampires” were generally identified as such because people did not understand how infectious diseases spread or because they misinterpreted the appearance of a corpse during natural decomposition. Where does this kit come from? Its current owner bought it about three years ago at an antique fair in Nottinghamshire, England, and knows very little about its history.

The kit is currently part of an online auction of antiques and collectables that will begin on July 16th. According to the estimates of the owners of the auction house, the “Vampire Kill Kit” is worth around $ 2,500- $ 3,700.

