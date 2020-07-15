This box is an old 'Vampire Kill Kit': here's what it contained

The legend of vampires terrified the ancient world, so much so that in Europe about 1,000 years ago i “suspected vampires” were buried with stones in the mouth or they were pinned with stones or iron bars. There were many weapons to defend themselves, and at the time, comfortable all-in-one kits were also sold to kill these monsters.

Lined with crimson silk, inside the lid it is possible to observe a small picture showing the resurrection of Christ. Next to the painting, we can find an ivory sculpture of a wolf wearing a hooded tunic and wearing a rosary and an inevitable crucifix.

Inside the box are there are eight compartments: a copy of the New Testament published in 1842; a knife with a silver blade; a pocket percussion pistol; tongs, crucifixes, rosaries and a vial with an “unknown content” inside; and finally a bottle containing shark teeth.

The alleged “vampires” were generally identified as such because people did not understand how infectious diseases spread or because they misinterpreted the appearance of a corpse during natural decomposition. Where does this kit come from? Its current owner bought it about three years ago at an antique fair in Nottinghamshire, England, and knows very little about its history.

The kit is currently part of an online auction of antiques and collectables that will begin on July 16th. According to the estimates of the owners of the auction house, the “Vampire Kill Kit” is worth around $ 2,500- $ 3,700.