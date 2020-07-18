This artist uses artificial intelligence to make realistic portraits of David by Michelangelo or Van Gogh from photos

GANs, or antagonistic generative networks, are one of the most visual implementations of artificial intelligence. They are, for example, those that use platforms such as This Person Does Not Exist to create realistic portraits of people who, in fact, do not exist. But it is not the only use that GANs have, since they can also be used to recreate photorealistic images of historical figures. That, precisely, is what the artist Bas Uterwijk is doing.

Uterwijk is a freelance photographer living in Amsterdam who, as he explains on his blog, is "re-evaluating his role as a photographer". In recent months, the Belgian has been experimenting with Artbreeder, a collaborative tool that uses the BigGAN and Ganbreeder models to combine images and create, among other things, realistic portraits from photos. The results are curious at best.

A realistic representation of Elizabeth I

As the artist explained to the Daily Mail, Artbreeder uses facial features (among other things) to "make up" people's faces. However, it states that "software tends to easily drift to averages due to its nature," so many times it has to do some manual touch-ups to get "a credible result". As he explains, "I think of my work more as an artistic interpretation than as scientifically or historically accurate."

On his Instagram profile you can see several very interesting examples, such as the portrait of Napoleon on these lines or the Michelangelo's David below them. The portraits of George Washington or Van Gogh are also most curious, whose results are much more realistic than the original images.

Artbreeder, which is the software used by the photographer, is completely free to use. Simply create an account and experiment with photos.

