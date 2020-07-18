Tech NewsArtificial IntelligenceRoboticsScience
Updated:

This artist uses artificial intelligence to make realistic portraits of David by Michelangelo or Van Gogh from photos

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

GANs, or antagonistic generative networks, are one of the most visual implementations of artificial intelligence. They are, for example, those that use platforms such as This Person Does Not Exist to create realistic portraits of people who, in fact, do not exist. But it is not the only use that GANs have, since they can also be used to recreate photorealistic images of historical figures. That, precisely, is what the artist Bas Uterwijk is doing.

Uterwijk is a freelance photographer living in Amsterdam who, as he explains on his blog, is "re-evaluating his role as a photographer". In recent months, the Belgian has been experimenting with Artbreeder, a collaborative tool that uses the BigGAN and Ganbreeder models to combine images and create, among other things, realistic portraits from photos. The results are curious at best.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

A realistic representation of Elizabeth I

See this post on Instagram

A shared post by Bas Uterwijk (@ganbrood) on May 21, 2020 at 1:25 p.m. PDT

As the artist explained to the Daily Mail, Artbreeder uses facial features (among other things) to "make up" people's faces. However, it states that "software tends to easily drift to averages due to its nature," so many times it has to do some manual touch-ups to get "a credible result". As he explains, "I think of my work more as an artistic interpretation than as scientifically or historically accurate."

On his Instagram profile you can see several very interesting examples, such as the portrait of Napoleon on these lines or the Michelangelo's David below them. The portraits of George Washington or Van Gogh are also most curious, whose results are much more realistic than the original images.

See this post on Instagram

A shared post by Bas Uterwijk (@ganbrood) on May 13, 2020 at 9:02 PDT

Artbreeder, which is the software used by the photographer, is completely free to use. Simply create an account and experiment with photos. These recreations that we see above are not just a photo, but the result of combining the

A shared post by Bas Uterwijk (@ganbrood) on Jun 15, 2020 at 3:10 PDT

Proof of this is this is a portrait from the 16th century.

See this post on Instagram

A shared post by Bas Uterwijk (@ganbrood) on Jun 13, 2020 at 6:11 PDT

There are many more examples on his Instagram profile, such as the portrait of Billy the Child, the recreation of one of Rembrandt's portraits, the face of Machiavelli and even the face of Frankestein. Depending on the photo you use as a base, more or less credible results are achieved. Is

A shared post by Bas Uterwijk (@ganbrood) on Jun 22, 2020 at 4:56 PDT

The GANs, as we said previously, are a technology of the most showy and that can get to get the most interesting images. A most striking example is GauGAN, a technology from NVIDIA that is capable of recreating photorealistic landscapes from a simple sketch made by hand. A similar process is followed by this other neural network, capable of creating portraits of people just by scribbling.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Netflix, a Lifetime Premium subscription as a gift: here are all the details of the contest

Apps Brian Adam -
Incredible contest launched by Netflix. The Reed Hastings platform, to celebrate the launch of the film The Old Guard, has decided to give a...
Read more

Windows 10: July update makes Paint and Notepad disappear, how to fix it

Apps Brian Adam -
The Windows 10 Patch Tuesday of July 2020 is causing a noteworthy headache for users, who have seen two very important applications disappear: Notepad...
Read more

OnePlus Nord, new official confirmations regarding screen and RAM arrive

Android Brian Adam -
Confirmations are coming directly from OnePlus regarding the new OnePlus Nord smartphone. Although the data sheet appeared online already on July 9 with leaks...
Read more

Samsung The Sero, analysis: this is the experience of using a vertical TV that rotates at the same time as the mobile

Reviews Brian Adam -
TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook ... If you stop to think about it, many of the most popular applications are used vertically....
Read more

This robot bird mimics the flapping and maneuvering of a real one with surprising agility

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Festo, a German company dedicated to automation and robotics, has presented the latest of its inventions. It's about BionicSwift, an impressive robot...
Read more

OPPO Watch has arrived in Europe, launching on July 20 in Germany for € 249

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
OPPO Watch appeared surprisingly in the Old Continent, specifically in Germany, where apparently it will arrive very soon at attractive prices. The first smartwatch...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY