This application allows you to record the screen in Windows 10 (and macOS) in a few steps and it is also free

At some point, you may have tried to record the screen and problems may have arisen. Windows 10 has a screen capture tool and can also record the screen of some applications, but it can be left with few options in many cases. For all those looking for an alternative, Monosnap can be an interesting option.

Monosnap is a free application, that we can download at zero cost from its website and that easily allows us to record the content that is being played on our PC screen, even with sound. The application generates a file in MP4 format that we can then save or share.

Free and accessible

Once we access the website and download Monosnap, we proceed with the installation. We will see how a new icon appears on the screen, semi-transparent, which we can eliminate if it bothers us by pressing the “-” symbol. In addition, a new icon appears in the taskbar on the right side of the screen.

With these two shortcuts, we can start recording, which generates a video in MP4 format to ensure compatibility and that can be shared and played without problems on any device.

Monosnap offers a series of possibilities to adapt the recording that we are going to make: in the “Configuration” section you can determine the quality of the video, the frames per second (FPS), the ability to enable recording from the webcam or add figures to the recording.

When doing screen recording with Monosnap, we just have to select “Record video” to show a transparent window that determines which area of ​​the screen we want to record. This window can be enlarged, reduced and placed anywhere on the screen.

Once the size and position have been chosen, we can start the recording by pressing the “Record” button. We end the recording by clicking “Stop” in the bar that appears on the side of the screen, but we can also pause and resume it. If what we want is to record the contents of the webcam, just click on the icon in the shape of a human silhouette.

In addition, another advantage is that Monosnap also allows you to record audio at the same time or also take screenshots, options that also appear within the “Settings” menu box.

At the end of the recording, the app asks us to choose the destination of the generated MP4 file. Monosnap is available for Windows, but also for Mac, for free.

Download | Monosnap