This app improves the recommendations of Android TV: discover what to see on Netflix, Disney +, Movistar + and more

By Brian Adam
0
0

This app improves the recommendations of Android TV: discover what to see on Netflix, Disney +, Movistar + and more

From your Android TV, you have access to a lot of streaming platforms, you can also receive their recommendations on the TV interface. And now you have an available complete and comfortable way to unify all these recommendations: ReelGood. Install the app on your TV or player with Android TV and you will know what to see in any of your contracted services.

ReelGood is a very popular content recommendation service that has not yet reached Europe. Thanks to its integration with the different streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + or HBOReelGood provides global recommendations based on what is available for the device. Do you want to try it on your Android TV? Well, the ReelGood beta for these devices is available, also in Spain.

Discover what to see on your Android TV thanks to ReelGood

Reelgood Android Tv

With an Android TV you receive recommendations from the installed streaming services since the system updates the start menu of its interface, but it is not that it is too comfortable, nor efficient. Instead, ReelGood unifies all the content on the platforms offering a great global recommendation service: configure what you have hired and ReelGood will clear your doubts about the next movie or series to watch.

One of the drawbacks is that ReelGood is still in English, both in the application menus and in the content titles and descriptions. This weighs down the experience if you do not master the language, but the quality of the recommendations is not lost, it is enough to let you suggest and click on the specific content so that it is played on the selected platform. As long as said app allows opening from ReelGood, which not all facilitate it (Movistar +, for example)

Reelgood Android Tv

ReelGood is compatible with the most popular streaming services in Spain, including Movistar + (Filmin would be one of the notable absences). You do not need a ReelGood account to use it, the application does not register the passwords for streaming, offers a multitude of recommendations using the entire catalogue available (themes, by actor, directors, trends …) and you don’t need to subscribe to ReelGood to use it. If you have several streaming services on your Android TV, it will surely be very helpful.

Reelgood Android Tv

The ReelGood recommendation app is still in beta, you can download it from Google Play. It works correctly according to our tests.

ReelGood

