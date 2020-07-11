Latest newsTop Stories
This ancient mine was excavated 12,000 years ago for the extraction of the Okra

By Brian Adam
This ancient mine was excavated 12,000 years ago for the extraction of the Okra

Inside an underwater cave along the Yucatán peninsula in Mexico, archaeological finds other than those known in other parts of the globe have been found. This vast network of caves contains several Mayan treasures but, as a new discovery shows, they are present ancient artefacts dating back to much earlier.

Scientists report the discovery of what could be the oldest known mine in the Americas, dating back 12,000 years. Clear evidence was also found of the ocher extraction that took place thousands of years ago. It has long been known, in fact, that the caves in this region contain the skeletal remains of ancient peoples who inhabited the caves thousands of years ago (around 12,000 – 10,000 years ago), when the sea level allowed humans to live there.

The landscape of the cave has been significantly modified, which leads us to believe that prehistoric humans have extracted tons of ocher, perhaps also lighting fire pits to illuminate the space,” says diver and archaeologist Fred Devos of the Research Center of the Quintana Roo Aquifer System (CINDAQ).

The team has found a series of evidence of prehistoric mining activities, including tools for digging, navigation indicators and antique bonfires. One thing is certain: the men in these areas must have employed unimaginable courage to dig hundreds of meters into these inhospitable caves, armed only with torches and rudimentary excavation tools. A discovery that also underlines the importance of ocher for these ancient prehistoric peoples.

