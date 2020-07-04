This AI knows how to differentiate a goal from a "great goal": LaLiga launches automatic summaries in real time with the best plays

The 'Iniestazo'. That of Ramos in 93. Messi's impossible fouls. They are true goals and all football fans know the importance and difficulty they have. But it is difficult for artificial intelligence to differentiate these goals from any other. Although everything seems a matter of profiling and training the algorithm.

Now the Spanish soccer LaLiga premieres AIProclips, a tool developed by the Mediapro Group together with IBM It allows generating summaries of matches in real time, adapted to personalized criteria. That is to say, what was once a manual job of selecting the best plays following soccer criteria, now it is possible to do it in an automated way thanks to an AI that has been trained to "understand soccer" and to "assess" what weight to assign to each party event.

AIProclips, training algorithms to appreciate soccer

The tool has been developed during the last year and promises the generation of summaries taking into account "the specificities of a match" and evaluating criteria that "until now only a professional filmmaker could take into account", as explained by those responsible for the tool.

The clearest example is that of goals. By definition, all generated summaries must show each and every goal. But how to identify the "great goal"? How does the AI ​​understand that this moment is defining to understand the game? This is where the support of the experts comes in.

AIProclips is based on the IBM Watson platform and has been trained to give greater weight to important plays, such as the emotion of a foul, or the relevance of a goal in the 89th minute. What criteria are followed to generate these summaries? Specifically, it is based on three algorithms; three layers adapted by Mediapro workers.

The first of them focuses on the analysis of the plays and making the cut deciding when does each play start and end. Here they have had algorithms created by the North American company Thuzz, specialized in image processing in the world of sports.

At a second level is IBM Watson, which is based on three criteria for relevance: player gestures, commentator's voice and ambient sound. Finally there is a third layer that is based on the party context. This is the layer that she is learning as more games are added and has been trained to learn that a goal in the final minutes is more relevant than at the beginning of the first part. These two parts have been adapted by experts from IBM and Mediapro for the exclusive use of AIproclips and to provide the tool with a certain "knowledge".

He @GrupoMEDIAPRO has applied for the first time the #Artificial intelligence of @IBM to the generation of summaries of #soccer in AIProclips, a technological platform that allows users to create “near-live” summaries adapted to their criteria. #VuelveLaLiga https://t.co/VYnoXbJROL – IBM Spain (@IBM_ES) June 25, 2020

AIProclips at the moment is only applied to the world of soccer and has a single client: LaLiga de Fútbol, ​​which has already processed hundreds of matches this season. From Xataka we have tested the platform through a dedicated website and we have been able to observe its level of customization.

The tool is capable of differentiating plays depending on the type.

The tool allows creating summaries by setting all kinds of filters. The goal is that this tool can be used by users, companies or filmmakers to quickly offer summaries in an automated way. In less than 7 minutes, the time it takes to process the content of the entire match, the platform can create one of these summaries in high quality. "Approximately 4,000 plays are reviewed per day," explain those responsible.

The summary can be adapted by choosing the percentage of interest that we want to give to certain aspects. What in practice is about giving a value of 0 to 1 to the algorithm. We can for example give more weight to one of the two teams (if we are a medium with a certain color), focus on the plays of a player (if we want to do a specific follow-up) or for example choose the nationality of the players (if for example we are a media from another country and we want a focused summary in those players).

AIProClips also allows you to select all LaLiga players to create specific summaries.

"A Spanish and an Argentine medium will want a different summary. It allows us to expand our range of offer," explains María Carmen Fernández, director of Innovation and New Business at Mediapro. Other examples tell us; from a Brazilian medium that wants a summary of Real Madrid with Casemiro, Vinicius and Marcelo to a summary of RCD Español with Wu Lei for the Chinese market. "Immediacy is a key factor, although it will not replace manual elaboration", clarify those responsible.

With the recent games without an audience, the question arises as to how the algorithm adapts to the lack of ambient sound. In that direction, those responsible point out that each day is correcting. "The editorial team reviews the result."

Artificial intelligence has been applied to the world of sports for years. In the case of AIProclips It is not ruled out that in the future this tool may be applied to other sports.; placing basketball as one of the most likely options.

