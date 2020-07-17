This abysmal sponge has been compared to E.T because of its bizarre shape

We have more accurate maps and data on the surface of Mars than of the depths of our planet’s oceans. In fact, these places are still unknown, and whenever experts go into these depths they always find something never observed before. Like the discovery of a new glass sponge.

The researchers compared the subject of the new discovery to E.T, the character of the homonymous film by Steven Spielberg, because of its particular shape. The latter, called Advhena Magnifica, lives in the marine mountains of the Pacific Ocean and was collected for the first time in 2016. However, the specimen passed into observed due to the incredible amount of discoveries made at the time in this area.

So, in 2017, the researchers exhumed the observation. The resemblance to the alien from Spielberg’s film is because of the two holes that look like the alien’s eyes and the long stem that resembles the neck. Since these creatures live deep where light barely comes, glass sponges have no view. The holes, on the other hand, are called osculi, the openings through which the sponge expels water after it has been sucked in through small holes.

Especially in these places, sponges, as well as corals, provide habitats for other species, creating the places where biological points grow. Most sponges live at a depth of 450-900 meters. The magnificent Advena was collected at an incredible 2,028 meters below sea level.