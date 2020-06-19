Science
Updated:

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

By Brian Adam
This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single “weapon” available, as many as 800: each of its 54 legs, in fact, had up to 15 dagger-like spines.

It’s about a small animal of 2 centimetres “Well equipped for digging,” Javier Ortega-Hernández of Harvard University tells Live Science. “The ecology of his limbs suggests that he probably loved shredding smaller organic matter” on the seabed. The fossil was discovered in Chengjiang, an area chock full of fossils dating back to the Cambrian period which is located in the Chinese province of Yunnan.

The discovery dates back to the 1980s, but researchers at the time catalogued the fossil as part of the Jianshania furcatus species. However, when the researchers from the new study decided to take a new look at the sample they found themselves facing a completely unknown species. It is a “small, ancient relative of today’s spiders, centipedes, crayfish and insects, but with many more legs than one would expect from an arthropod” adds study co-coordinator Yu Liu to Live Science.

The creature is not like any known living animal, its gigantic number of legs distinguishes it from any extinct or living arthropod. Curiously, while some legs are bigger than others, they all have a similar shape. The creature has no legs that specialize in complex behaviours, such as mating; symptom of a relatively primitive level in the evolution of arthropods.

