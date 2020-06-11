Tech NewsShopping GuideSmart Gadgets
This 128GB microSD costs less than a 64GB one: that's where

By Brian Adam
After describing the discount on Echo and Echo Plus, let’s go back to talking about the offers in the technological field. This time, the product involved is one microSD.

In particular, the 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro (with SD adapter included) is sold for € 28.99 on Amazon Italy. Usually, the cost would be equal to 71.99 euros, so the discount is 60%, for a saving of 43 euros. At the time of writing, availability is marked from 20 June 2020, but it is possible to order the product immediately at this price.

Just to give you a complete picture of the offer, the same card, but with 64GB cut, is sold for 42.99 euros by MediaWorld. The same happens if we look for the product from Unieuro, given that the 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro is sold at 42.99 euros also on the official website of the latter chain. Staying within Amazon Italy, simply try to press on the items related to the other cuts of the same card to realize that the promotion is excellent.

In fact, by pressing, for example, on the 64GB cut, you notice that the price is 32.39 euros. Put simply, thanks to this discount, the cost of the 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro is lower than the 64GB SanDisk Extreme Pro. In short, it seems to be a good time to take home the microSDXC card, which by the way has many positive reviews on Amazon and is often used in the photographic field.

