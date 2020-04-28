      This 10-inch tablet has 4G, keyboard, mouse and all the necessary accessories for less than € 100

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
This 10-inch has 4G, keyboard, mouse and all the necessary accessories for less than € 100

By Brian Adam
If you need a tablet to work or study, this 10-inch tablet includes 4G and all the possible accessories you may need to get started.

If you are looking for a tablet to entertain yourself or to study that is not very expensive and to which you can get the most out of, turning it practically into a laptop, this 10.1-inch tablet includes all the accessories you may need only € 98.99.

Under the Novel TTT brand, a 10.1-inch tablet is presented, perfect for watching videos or surfing the internet or making video calls. It has a Quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory storage expandable to 128GB.

In addition to being a tablet to connect to the internet at home, when it is possible to go travelling you can take it wherever you want because Includes connection to 4G networks to connect to the internet anywhere.

It has Android 9.0 and in it, you can download any application through Google Play, such as the Google applications for studying, Netflix, Disney +, Zoom or Skype, which with confinement are becoming the most popular in the world. But also games.

The best thing about this tablet is that it comes with all the accessories you may need to work with it. For example, it includes a case, Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, headphones, USB lamp, USB adapter, charging cable and charger. All in one package so you don’t have to search for each thing separately.

You can get this 10.1-inch tablet and all its accessories only € 98.99 on Amazon, with totally free shipping and fast shipping for Prime users.

It is available in white and black. Without a doubt, it is a very economical good option for those who urgently need a tablet to work, study or consume content such as movies or series

