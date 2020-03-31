Wednesday, April 1, 2020
HealthCorona VirusTechology

They, the app for women victims of violence to seek help

By Brian Adam
8
0

Must Read

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

The dark panorama that Donald Trump paints and the radical change of New York by coronavirus

US President Donald Trump warned the nation on Tuesday that the next two to three weeks will be "very...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Bloomberg blocks to Biden

Bloomberg blocks to Biden Biden. / EPThe Democratic race is already, after 'super Tuesday' a hand to hand fight with...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How this machine translates thoughts

How this machine translates thoughts PHOTOLINVESTIGATION The project is based on two neural networks that learn...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The tool, launched by the National Women's Network, includes a panic button that sends the user's location to emergency contacts in real time, as well as useful information on gender-based violence.

The app was initially launched in 2015 and today it has more than 10,000 downloads on the Play Store.

In times of quarantine, women are more likely to be victims of all kinds of violence, as many of them may be forced to live with their abuser. This has been warned by entities such as UN Women and the Secretariat for Women.

In the context of the situation due to the new coronavirus, which has forced the preventive isolation of the majority of the population in Colombia, the National Women's Network decided to relaunch the Ellas application, a tool by which users can identify and report if they are being victims of violence.

Also read: Care Overload, Domestic Violence, and Other Risks for Women in Quarantine

The application includes new functions, such as a panic button, which allows them to send an alert with the name and location of the user to the emergency contacts of their choice in case they are living in a risky situation, and a geolocation tool, which locates the closest service routes. The latter function is available in 45 municipalities in the departments of Córdoba, Antioquia, Chocó, Cauca, Nariño and Putumayo. .

Furthermore, they include information on different forms of violence and harassment that affect women in our country. Key data if you take into account that 14,145 Colombians are at risk of dying at the hands of their partner or ex-partner, according to Legal Medicine.

It may interest you: With the enclosure by coronavirus it is possible that it increases gender violence

The App was developed with the support of the USAID Justice for Sustainable Peace Program. It can be downloaded for free from the cell phone through the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

In addition, the initiative's website also contains the same information from the tool, in addition to a learning center on gender violence that includes videos, songs, podcasts, articles, YouTubers episodes, campaigns and courses that address gender violence. from the perspective of young people.

With this application, its developers hope to strengthen the different actions and strategies to guarantee women access to help. It was initially released in 2015 and today it has more than 10,000 downloads on the Play Store.

Previous articleThe EU disapproves by "unilateral ‘quot; the ban on flights to Europe decreed by Trump
Next articleThe Democratic Party pressures Bernie Sanders to withdraw

More Articles Like This

The dark panorama that Donald Trump paints and the radical change of New York by coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
US President Donald Trump warned the nation on Tuesday that the next two to three weeks will be "very painful" and that COVID-19 will...
Read more

How this machine translates thoughts

Techology Brian Adam - 0
How this machine translates thoughts PHOTOLINVESTIGATION The project is based on two neural networks that learn from the language of the...
Read more

Violence continues unstoppable in Mexico despite the coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In a week of social distancing to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico, almost 650 murders and a considerable increase in looting...
Read more

The virus demonstrates the weaknesses of the American system

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The virus demonstrates the weaknesses of the American system <img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/1585706149.jpg" alt="Passengers leaning on the balconies of the...
Read more

FIFA confirms aid to football after the damage caused by COVID-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The highest governing body of this sport in the world announced that it will provide resources to mitigate the damage that the coronavirus has...
Read more

The EU disapproves by "unilateral ‘quot; the ban on flights to Europe decreed by Trump

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The EU disapproves by "unilateral 'quot; the ban on flights to Europe decreed by Trump <img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/1585698708.jpg"...
Read more

Latest News

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

The dark panorama that Donald Trump paints and the radical change of New York by coronavirus

US President Donald Trump warned the nation on Tuesday that the next two to three weeks will be "very...
Read more
Latest news

Bloomberg blocks to Biden

Brian Adam - 0
Bloomberg blocks to Biden Biden. / EPThe Democratic race is already, after 'super Tuesday' a hand to hand fight with Sanders It was not a 'super...
Read more
Techology

How this machine translates thoughts

Brian Adam - 0
How this machine translates thoughts PHOTOLINVESTIGATION The project is based on two neural networks that learn from the language of the...
Read more
Latest news

Graphic: Biden and Sanders' run to the White House

Brian Adam - 0
Graphic: Biden and Sanders' run to the White House Left-wing and moderate hopefuls are left alone in the fight for...
Read more
Latest news

Elizabeth Warren pulls out of the Democratic race without supporting Sanders

Brian Adam - 0
Elizabeth Warren pulls out of the Democratic race without supporting Sanders His silence will benefit Joe Biden, a primary favorite,...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...

Movie review: Bad Neighbours 2 – hilarious and as good as the original

Genna Patterson - 0
Bad Neighbours 2 is surprisingly good, and not just because Teddy (Zac Efron) is topless for most of the film (although that helps). Despite...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.