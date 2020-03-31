They, the app for women victims of violence to seek help

The tool, launched by the National Women's Network, includes a panic button that sends the user's location to emergency contacts in real time, as well as useful information on gender-based violence.

The app was initially launched in 2015 and today it has more than 10,000 downloads on the Play Store.

In times of quarantine, women are more likely to be victims of all kinds of violence, as many of them may be forced to live with their abuser. This has been warned by entities such as UN Women and the Secretariat for Women.

In the context of the situation due to the new coronavirus, which has forced the preventive isolation of the majority of the population in Colombia, the National Women's Network decided to relaunch the Ellas application, a tool by which users can identify and report if they are being victims of violence.

The application includes new functions, such as a panic button, which allows them to send an alert with the name and location of the user to the emergency contacts of their choice in case they are living in a risky situation, and a geolocation tool, which locates the closest service routes. The latter function is available in 45 municipalities in the departments of Córdoba, Antioquia, Chocó, Cauca, Nariño and Putumayo. .

Furthermore, they include information on different forms of violence and harassment that affect women in our country. Key data if you take into account that 14,145 Colombians are at risk of dying at the hands of their partner or ex-partner, according to Legal Medicine.

The App was developed with the support of the USAID Justice for Sustainable Peace Program. It can be downloaded for free from the cell phone through the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

In addition, the initiative's website also contains the same information from the tool, in addition to a learning center on gender violence that includes videos, songs, podcasts, articles, YouTubers episodes, campaigns and courses that address gender violence. from the perspective of young people.

With this application, its developers hope to strengthen the different actions and strategies to guarantee women access to help.