They test plastic underwater for 20 years, what they discover is not reassuring

By Brian Adam
A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
The beginning of an 'almost complete' solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
A new study, published in Scientific Reports, examines the effects of immersion in deepwater of plastic. What the experts discover is by no means reassuring about the future of this material: even after more than 20 years in the ocean, everyday plastic shows very few signs of breakage or degradation.

Specifically, two plastic samples recovered from 4,150 meters below the surface of the eastern Pacific Ocean were examined: most of the plastic was still completely intact and had also influenced microbial communities that grew on the surface of the indestructible material.

A food container and a can of Coca-Cola wrapped in a plastic bag were the objects recovered by the researchers on the seabed. How old were the two objects? The team was able to date the articles between 1988 and 1996. Usually, the aluminium of the can would have been disintegrated but the plastic bag has preserved it, so much so that the label was still clearly visible.

However, it left the experts speechless that “neither the bag nor the container showed signs of fragmentation or even degradation“, underlines the biogeochemistry, Stefan Krause. Further studies are needed to affirm what has been said since two single samples cannot be considered for the whole marine environment.

Currently, there are floating islands made up of plastic on our planet.

