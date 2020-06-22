They test plastic underwater for 20 years, what they discover is not reassuring

A new study, published in Scientific Reports, examines the effects of immersion in deepwater of plastic. What the experts discover is by no means reassuring about the future of this material: even after more than 20 years in the ocean, everyday plastic shows very few signs of breakage or degradation.

Specifically, two plastic samples recovered from 4,150 meters below the surface of the eastern Pacific Ocean were examined: most of the plastic was still completely intact and had also influenced microbial communities that grew on the surface of the indestructible material.

A food container and a can of Coca-Cola wrapped in a plastic bag were the objects recovered by the researchers on the seabed. How old were the two objects? The team was able to date the articles between 1988 and 1996. Usually, the aluminium of the can would have been disintegrated but the plastic bag has preserved it, so much so that the label was still clearly visible.

However, it left the experts speechless that “neither the bag nor the container showed signs of fragmentation or even degradation“, underlines the biogeochemistry, Stefan Krause. Further studies are needed to affirm what has been said since two single samples cannot be considered for the whole marine environment.

Currently, there are floating islands made up of plastic on our planet.