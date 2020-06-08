‘They put 5G in my house’, but it’s the frequency of the modem router

After the fake video in which a smartphone burns steel wool, conspiracy theorists are back in charge with one new “controversy” related to “5G”.

Well, in some Facebook groups “stop 5G”, some posts have appeared lately accuse Italian telephone operators of “giving 5G”. Yes, you got it right: according to them, the various companies in this sector are working to bring 5G as a gift to our homes. Obviously, according to them, there would be obscure reasons behind this “gift”.

But what do they mean? In what sense are operators giving away “5G”? Finally in Italy someone has decided to provide free telephone contracts to try a new standard for free? By the way, even before there is an effective coverage outside the big cities? Well, make yourself comfortable: the conspiracy theorists refer to the 5 GHz frequency of the modem router provided by the telephone operator, which on the device body has been abbreviated as “5G”. Boom.

Put simply, operators are supplying the new fiber modems, sending the latter to some customers’ homes. These devices work, as is well known, at two frequencies: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. In some models of modem routers, for convenience, the latter frequency is simply referred to as “5G”. Hence the conspiracy theorists created yet another “controversy” related to 5G, stating that operators would change the name of 5G to “Super Fiber”, so as to “mask” it.

In short, we are the usual, but at least this time the conspiracy theorists they have managed to make technology enthusiasts laugh.

For what concern 5G of the mobile network, we remind you that in 2019 the Istituto Superiore della Sanità (ISS) observed: “the broadcasters will increase, but will have lower average powers than those of the current plants and the rapid temporal variation of the signals due to the irradiation towards the user (beam-forming) will result in a further reduction of the average field levels in the surrounding areas“.