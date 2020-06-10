They find an error in Windows 10 that can disable the port to which we connect a USB printer

A new problem shakes Windows 10 users, a failure that, yes, it will only be appreciated by those who make use of a printer via USB and that they also keep it connected at the moment the computer is turned off.

A failure that even the same company recognizes on the support page to warn users of a possible failure to all who use a Windows 10 version equal to or later than Windows 10 1903 (In this sense Windows 10 1909 and 2004 are affected).

The solution is in your hands

They have echoed the error in Bleeping Computer when accessing the report where Microsoft explains the operation of a bug that renders the port to which the USB printer is connected unusable. The problem is generated if the peripheral is connected at the time of turning off the computer.

“If a USB printer is connected to Windows 10 version 1903 or later, you must turn off Windows and disconnect or turn off the printer, when you start Windows again, otherwise the USB printer port will not be available in the list of printer ports “

Apparently the source of the problem is in the USB printer driver A contains a Language Monitor, which will not call the Language Monitor’s OpenPortEx callback function. The result is that the user cannot perform operations that depend on the Language Monitor operation.

Therefore, in the “Devices and Printers” control panel, when selecting “Print Server Properties> (Port) tab, the port for the USB printer (such as” USB001 “) will not appear in the list of printer ports and operations that depend on the existence of the port cannot be carried out.

The solution is very simple and is limited to connect the powered on USB printer before starting the computer At least while Microsoft is releasing a fix for the problem.

A problem that joins the black screen in Windows 10 2004 or the series of errors, some of the bulk, with which the spring update hit the market.

More information | Microsoft