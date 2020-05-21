Thursday, May 21, 2020
Tech NewsCommunication
Updated:

They doubt the latency of Elon Musk’s spatial Internet

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

starlink latency

Starlink, the project to revolutionize the satellite Internet in particular and broadband connections in general. Elon Musk is behind this initiative promoted by his company SpaceX that seeks to have a whopping more than 40,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. The initial promises of the project are ambitious, speaking of offering Internet worldwide at speeds of up to 1 Gbps with a latency of less than 20 ms. Now the FCC American doubts these latencies.

The satellite network is increasingly populated, although launches will continue to occur throughout these years. In fact, it is possible to see Starlink satellites with the naked eye from the ground if we know when and where to look. On April 23, 2020 we were even able to read a tweet from Elon musk sent using this satellite internet network. The project continues to progress and we hope to see it commercially active this year.

FCC and Starlink Latency

The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, is not convinced by Elon Musk’s promises about Starlink’s performance. Although it does not doubt, for now, of the speeds, it does that of the promised latencies. As we have already mentioned, the expected latency of this connection would be around less than 20 ms, greatly improving current satellite connections.

The key to this low latency compared to current satellite connections is in the distance from satellites to Earth. In the case of Starlnk, these are located in the low Earth orbit between 540 and 570 kilometers above the surface. For its part, the geostationary satellites used so far are located much further away, which causes latencies to rise up to 600 ms.

Ajit Pai, director of the FCC, has stated that, despite being in low Earth orbit, they will not be able to offer that latency. He believes it would be above 50 ms. This follows from the draft plan to offer Internet in rural areas that is endowed with $ 16 billion. This requires operators seeking financing to be able to offer speeds of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload with latencies of less than 100 ms.

By classifying Starlink as a traditional satellite provider, the FCC is implying that your latencies will be higher. However, this body also explains that it does not have the tools to say otherwise at the moment and that distance is not the only issue to consider.

We will have to wait for the commercial launch of Starlink and the first tests of the service to know who is right. At the moment, SpaceX satellite internet has already asked to be classified among the operators of low latency.

More Articles Like This

Download stickers for WhatsApp for free and with quality designs with this application

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Emoji Store is a new beta app that has a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp that can be installed in the messaging application with...
Read more

Vivo explains how the ‘gimbal’ mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Android Brian Adam - 0
Every time we record more video with our mobile phones, not only because we produce mass video to publish on our social networks, but...
Read more

Google Instant Transcription now alerts when you hear selected names

Android Brian Adam - 0
One of the most useful Google applications for those who are hard of hearing, Instant Transcription (Live Transcribe), has just been updated with new...
Read more

The Pixel 5 can arrive without Motion Sense, one of the great novelties of the Pixel 4

Android Brian Adam - 0
Google had been preparing something with what until then was known as Project Soli. A magnetic wave transmitter and receiver capable of detecting gestures...
Read more

This is how they want to use WiFi in future space missions

Communication Brian Adam - 0
WiFi is not only a key element on Earth, but of humanity. WiFi currently exists outside our planet aboard the International Space Station, where...
Read more

The transformative power of 5G for governments and citizens

5G News Brian Adam - 0
The latest generation 5G network is not simply an evolution of 4G, but requires a massive transformation. The latest generation 5G network is not simply...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam - 0

They doubt the latency of Elon Musk’s spatial Internet

Starlink, the project to revolutionize the satellite Internet in particular and broadband connections in general. Elon Musk is behind...
Read more
Apps

Download stickers for WhatsApp for free and with quality designs with this application

Brian Adam - 0
Emoji Store is a new beta app that has a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp that can be installed in the messaging application with...
Read more
Corona Virus

Panama: Tocumen Airport Increases Preventive Measures and Installs Thermal Camera

Brian Adam - 0
Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the current health emergency. By Summa...
Read more
Android

Vivo explains how the ‘gimbal’ mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Brian Adam - 0
Every time we record more video with our mobile phones, not only because we produce mass video to publish on our social networks, but...
Read more
Android

Google Instant Transcription now alerts when you hear selected names

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most useful Google applications for those who are hard of hearing, Instant Transcription (Live Transcribe), has just been updated with new...
Read more
Latest news

Another 12 died of Covid-19 in the Republic, 76 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
Health authorities announced this afternoon that a further twelve have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 76 new cases. This...
Read more
Android

The Pixel 5 can arrive without Motion Sense, one of the great novelties of the Pixel 4

Brian Adam - 0
Google had been preparing something with what until then was known as Project Soli. A magnetic wave transmitter and receiver capable of detecting gestures...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY