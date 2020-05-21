They doubt the latency of Elon Musk’s spatial Internet

Starlink, the project to revolutionize the satellite Internet in particular and broadband connections in general. Elon Musk is behind this initiative promoted by his company SpaceX that seeks to have a whopping more than 40,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. The initial promises of the project are ambitious, speaking of offering Internet worldwide at speeds of up to 1 Gbps with a latency of less than 20 ms. Now the FCC American doubts these latencies.

The satellite network is increasingly populated, although launches will continue to occur throughout these years. In fact, it is possible to see Starlink satellites with the naked eye from the ground if we know when and where to look. On April 23, 2020 we were even able to read a tweet from Elon musk sent using this satellite internet network. The project continues to progress and we hope to see it commercially active this year.

FCC and Starlink Latency

The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, is not convinced by Elon Musk’s promises about Starlink’s performance. Although it does not doubt, for now, of the speeds, it does that of the promised latencies. As we have already mentioned, the expected latency of this connection would be around less than 20 ms, greatly improving current satellite connections.

The key to this low latency compared to current satellite connections is in the distance from satellites to Earth. In the case of Starlnk, these are located in the low Earth orbit between 540 and 570 kilometers above the surface. For its part, the geostationary satellites used so far are located much further away, which causes latencies to rise up to 600 ms.

Ajit Pai, director of the FCC, has stated that, despite being in low Earth orbit, they will not be able to offer that latency. He believes it would be above 50 ms. This follows from the draft plan to offer Internet in rural areas that is endowed with $ 16 billion. This requires operators seeking financing to be able to offer speeds of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload with latencies of less than 100 ms.

By classifying Starlink as a traditional satellite provider, the FCC is implying that your latencies will be higher. However, this body also explains that it does not have the tools to say otherwise at the moment and that distance is not the only issue to consider.

We will have to wait for the commercial launch of Starlink and the first tests of the service to know who is right. At the moment, SpaceX satellite internet has already asked to be classified among the operators of low latency.