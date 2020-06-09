Tech NewsCommunicationMobile
Updated:

They discover 13,000 mobiles of a brand that use the same IMEI

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Each mobile has its unique IMEI number. IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers are very important in our mobiles. Thanks to them, operators know if a device that is accessing their networks is legitimate or stolen. However, a country has had to face a serious problem with 13,000 mobiles using the same IMEI.

The laws related to IMEI are very harsh since changing it on a mobile phone is illegal and carries even prison terms. If a mobile has been stolen, it is possible to block your IMEI so that you cannot make calls or use data rates throughout the EU and in many other countries within the agreement of Device Check. And although countries like Morocco or China, where most of the stolen mobiles in Spain end up, are not in that agreement, it is very important to block their IMEI and report their theft to the Police to increase the probability of recovering them.

13,557 mobiles used the same IMEI

For this reason, the case in India has generated quite a stir. It all started when a Meerut police officer sent his Vivo mobile to be repaired in September last year, which cost him around € 31. As soon as he received it, he started receiving various errors on his mobile, and it was when he realized that they had changed the IMEI of their mobile. After an investigation, the police identified 13,557 Vivo mobiles with the same IMEI throughout India.

imei smartphone
In this case, Vivo itself and its repair centre have been accused of being the culprits, since they initially did not respond to requests from the authorities and a complaint had to be filed. It was there when they identified the affected mobiles. There have been similar incidents in the past, wherein another part of the country 50,000 Vivo mobiles with the same IMEI were also discovered. In this case, the problem was limited to a single store where a Test IMEI Live that should be locked after being used as a demo.

At the moment it is not known if it is a practice that the manufacturer is carrying out or if it is something that some repairers are doing on time, but in India, it has been illegal since 2017 to change the IMEI to a mobile phone.

Possible reasons to steal the IMEI from a mobile

Scam artists who carry out these practices can reap several advantages in the process. The first and most obvious is that they can use the stolen IMEI in other stolen mobiles so that they can operate properly in the country. For example, they can use an IMEI of a mid-range Vivo mobile in a high-end Xiaomi and thus skip blocks for whoever is willing to pay for it.

It is also curious that the operators have allowed more than 13,000 mobiles to connect to the network with the same IMEI, since they should have set off the alarms much earlier. It is likely that the IMEI that was put in those mobiles was some that could not be blocked by the operators because it was used to perform network testing with various equipment from the manufacturer, and that a store has managed to access it.

More Articles Like This

Meet the new Instagram filters that react with music

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the most anticipated features of Instagram Stories has finally arrived, learn all about the new filters that react with music. (Photo: Writing) With the...
Read more

Twitter will reverify accounts, what exactly does that mean?

Social Networks Brian Adam -
Twitter verification is a small stamp that appears in the name of some accounts and that it comes to mean that they are verified,...
Read more

OnePlus Z is imminent: will the 5G smartphone be cheaper?

Android Brian Adam -
After the appearance on GeekBench, we return to talk about OnePlus Z. In fact, the smartphone is at the centre of an important leak...
Read more

How to recover a WhatsApp chat deleted by mistake

Apps Brian Adam -
And because everything in this life is possible, this is how you can recover deleted chats from WhatsApp by mistake, whether or not it...
Read more

Chrome for Android tests a new bar to improve form autocompletion

Apps Brian Adam -
If you make many online purchases through Chrome surely you know his auto-complete addresses and payment methods. The browser allows us to complete a...
Read more

MediaWorld, the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone discounted by 140 euros for a few hours

Mobile Brian Adam -
After describing Samsung Week (which also points to televisions), let's go back to analyze the technological discounts of the well-known MediaWorld chain. This time,...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

They discover 13,000 mobiles of a brand that use the same IMEI

Each mobile has its unique IMEI number. IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers are very important in our mobiles....
Read more
Latest news

Monuments in Galway causing controversy

Brian Adam -
Pobal rather than Profit are calling on local authorities in Galway to remove monuments they claim celebrate slavery and racism. The party is calling...
Read more
Apps

Meet the new Instagram filters that react with music

Brian Adam -
One of the most anticipated features of Instagram Stories has finally arrived, learn all about the new filters that react with music. (Photo: Writing) With the...
Read more
Latest news

Nine others Covid-19 died, nine new cases confirmed

Brian Adam -
At least 2,228 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,691 people south of the border and 537 north of...
Read more
Social Networks

Twitter will reverify accounts, what exactly does that mean?

Brian Adam -
Twitter verification is a small stamp that appears in the name of some accounts and that it comes to mean that they are verified,...
Read more
Android

OnePlus Z is imminent: will the 5G smartphone be cheaper?

Brian Adam -
After the appearance on GeekBench, we return to talk about OnePlus Z. In fact, the smartphone is at the centre of an important leak...
Read more
Latest news

Nine more Covid-19 deaths in the State, nine new cases

Brian Adam -
Nine others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are nine new cases, announced by the health authorities this evening. This means...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: