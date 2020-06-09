They discover 13,000 mobiles of a brand that use the same IMEI

Each mobile has its unique IMEI number. IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers are very important in our mobiles. Thanks to them, operators know if a device that is accessing their networks is legitimate or stolen. However, a country has had to face a serious problem with 13,000 mobiles using the same IMEI .

The laws related to IMEI are very harsh since changing it on a mobile phone is illegal and carries even prison terms. If a mobile has been stolen, it is possible to block your IMEI so that you cannot make calls or use data rates throughout the EU and in many other countries within the agreement of Device Check. And although countries like Morocco or China, where most of the stolen mobiles in Spain end up, are not in that agreement, it is very important to block their IMEI and report their theft to the Police to increase the probability of recovering them.

13,557 mobiles used the same IMEI

For this reason, the case in India has generated quite a stir. It all started when a Meerut police officer sent his Vivo mobile to be repaired in September last year, which cost him around € 31. As soon as he received it, he started receiving various errors on his mobile, and it was when he realized that they had changed the IMEI of their mobile. After an investigation, the police identified 13,557 Vivo mobiles with the same IMEI throughout India.



In this case, Vivo itself and its repair centre have been accused of being the culprits, since they initially did not respond to requests from the authorities and a complaint had to be filed. It was there when they identified the affected mobiles. There have been similar incidents in the past, wherein another part of the country 50,000 Vivo mobiles with the same IMEI were also discovered. In this case, the problem was limited to a single store where a Test IMEI Live that should be locked after being used as a demo.

At the moment it is not known if it is a practice that the manufacturer is carrying out or if it is something that some repairers are doing on time, but in India, it has been illegal since 2017 to change the IMEI to a mobile phone.

Possible reasons to steal the IMEI from a mobile

Scam artists who carry out these practices can reap several advantages in the process. The first and most obvious is that they can use the stolen IMEI in other stolen mobiles so that they can operate properly in the country. For example, they can use an IMEI of a mid-range Vivo mobile in a high-end Xiaomi and thus skip blocks for whoever is willing to pay for it.

It is also curious that the operators have allowed more than 13,000 mobiles to connect to the network with the same IMEI, since they should have set off the alarms much earlier. It is likely that the IMEI that was put in those mobiles was some that could not be blocked by the operators because it was used to perform network testing with various equipment from the manufacturer, and that a store has managed to access it.