Wednesday, May 20, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

They develop a tool for SMEs to get out of the uncertainty generated by the covid-19

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel’s covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. The mayor of Choluteca...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The PXS company developed a web course with tips that will allow small and medium-sized companies to resume their work without the pandemic being an obstacle.

By Summa Magazine

The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus has shown a new reality in the way of living, doing business, working and even entertaining. This is an atypical situation that not only occurs in , but also as citizens of the planet.

It is no secret to anyone that COVID-19 has affected the international economy and many entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have had to close down because they did not know how to move forward. However, not everything is lost and on the contrary, there are tools specifically designed to mobilize teams and companies in the midst of uncertainty, which will allow them to get ahead in the midst of the pandemic.

In this sense, the company Performance Excellence Solutions (PXS) in conjunction with the Transformation Laboratory developed 'Advancing in Uncertainty' a digital course of approximately two hours that teaches how to use scientific thinking in planning and executing the business strategy of a practical way.

His main focus is based on exploiting the potential of the members of his current team and on generating innovative solutions to the challenges of the present, thus helping entrepreneurs in their process of adaptation and mobilization of resources in an era of uncertainty.

The course is taught by Engineer Fabián González and Neuroscientist Marianne Hütt-Cabezas, who have extensive experience in the market.

"There is no better time to exploit our creativity and experiment than when we are exposed to an environment that requires a transformation process," adds Marianne Hütt, director and founder of the Transformation Laboratory.

The program consists of eight explanatory episodes that last between 10 and 20 minutes which can be enjoyed at your own pace. Each episode provides tips for ensuring business success and continuity based on the neurosciences of emotions, as well as thought patterns for empathetic leadership in driving your business strategies.

"In uncertainty, you have to give yourself permission to be creative and try options, yes, within a limited framework where we can take small steps, learn, adjust and retest until we find the new route to continue moving forward," said the engineer. González.

Those interested in registering or learning more about this virtual course, can do so through the website https://www.pxsglobal.net/webinar-avanzando-en-la-incertEDAD/; at the phone 2201-5121; or, to the email of the Engineer González [email protected]

More Articles Like This

Another 11 people with Covid-19 died, 87% of patients recovering

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,065 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,571 people south of the border and 494 north of it ...
Read more

11 others died by Covid-19, 64 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The health authorities confirmed this afternoon that eleven more people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 64 new...
Read more

Luxury sector resumes production, weakened after weeks of paralysis due to pandemic

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Globally, a contraction of the luxury goods market is forecast between 20% and 35% in 2020. "There are public aids, but large groups should...
Read more

Man charged with murdering David Douglas

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Lee Canavan, 31, who has no permanent address, was brought to court in Dublin accused of murdering David Douglas in the city four years...
Read more

Wyndham to Defer Part of Investments and Hotel Openings to 2021

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Of the $ 150 million the company planned to invest in Mexico in 2020, a third will be injected the following year. The hotel company...
Read more

El Salvador: Four-Phase Plan Proposed to Reopen the Economy

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The study projects that at the end of the year there would be an increase in debt, unemployment and poverty, in addition to a...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

They develop a tool for SMEs to get out of the uncertainty generated by the covid-19

The PXS company developed a web course with tips that will allow small and medium-sized companies to resume their...
Read more
Latest news

Another 11 people with Covid-19 died, 87% of patients recovering

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,065 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,571 people south of the border and 494 north of it ...
Read more
Latest news

11 others died by Covid-19, 64 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
The health authorities confirmed this afternoon that eleven more people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 64 new...
Read more
Economy

Luxury sector resumes production, weakened after weeks of paralysis due to pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
Globally, a contraction of the luxury goods market is forecast between 20% and 35% in 2020. "There are public aids, but large groups should...
Read more
Latest news

Man charged with murdering David Douglas

Brian Adam - 0
Lee Canavan, 31, who has no permanent address, was brought to court in Dublin accused of murdering David Douglas in the city four years...
Read more
5G News

5G can run faster, new speed record

Brian Adam - 0
The 5G It has been available in Spain for almost a year. In that time, Vodafone has managed to reach speeds that reach almost...
Read more
Corona Virus

Wyndham to Defer Part of Investments and Hotel Openings to 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Of the $ 150 million the company planned to invest in Mexico in 2020, a third will be injected the following year. The hotel company...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY