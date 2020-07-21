Tech NewsArtificial IntelligenceRoboticsScience
Updated:

They develop a robot that moves "by common sense": it recognizes objects to be located in space

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If we are taken to a space that we do not know and the first thing we see is a fridge, chances are that we automatically think that we are in a kitchen. This, however, does not happen with a robot. The robot can recognize a fridge but does not understand that it is in a kitchen, it simply maps the entire environment in search of more obstacles and objects. Now new research shows how it is possible to apply this location and semantic navigation also to robots.

The investigation has been carried out by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University in collaboration with Facebook AI Research. In fact, Facebook is not the first time that it develops something similar, at the beginning of the year we saw a robot of his that moved around a building without a map. This time the idea is somewhat similar, for a robot to understand where it is and how to get to another place without a map or GPS.

Robot

More efficient routes

As its creators explain, the idea is that the robot understands where it is most likely to find a specific object and at the same time know where you are most likely to be at any given moment. In this way, if the robot, for example, knows the difference between a dining table and a nightstand, it will know how to go directly to the room rather than to the living room if what it is looking for is the nightstand.

To achieve this, researchers have trained the robot using artificial intelligence to be able to recognize and make sense of the objects you find, not only recognize them as simple obstacles on their way. The system uses this acquired intelligence to understand where the object it is looking for maybe and then uses traditional robot mapping and geolocation to get to that exact point.

As a result, its creators say that the robot performs much more efficient navigation. Whereas by the traditional method a robot also knows how to find a specific object, by this method it is likely to find it sooner by knowing where it is possible to find it more easily. In other words, a traditional robot scans all the points through which it can move as if it were a vacuum robot, it thinks first and then goes straight to space where it has the best chance of finding what it is looking for.

What does this bring in the end? Essentially making the robot smarter and capable of interact with humans in a more natural language. For example, instead of having to tell the robot “go to the upper floor, enter the third door on the right, go to the left corner, take the book by the nightstand and come back here” it would be enough to say “bring the book on the nightstand. ”

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

The world’s first offline translator

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Washington: Handwriting devices and headphones that translate from one language to another in real-time are now widely used around the world, but most...
Read more

KFC in the footsteps of Beyond Meat: now think of 3D printed chicken nuggets

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
KFC she is not new to such projects and has always shown interest in technology. The fast food chain, in fact, apparently intends to...
Read more

Huawei could starve abroad rather than sell

Latest news Brian Adam -
Huawei could starve to death rather than sell its assets abroad. The Chinese telecommunications kit maker is suffering a new attack from Downing Street...
Read more

How to move all the apps on a screen to a folder at once on your iPhone

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
It is, almost certainly, one of those processes that we carry out a couple of times a day if you are one of those...
Read more

Project xCloud will arrive in September and it will be free, do you know for which users?

Gaming Brian Adam -
Microsoft has released some details about what the cloud gaming service it prepares will be like and It will allow us to enjoy any...
Read more

TCL 10 Pro Review: a futuristic medium range, between light and shadow

Android Brian Adam -
TCL 10 Pro is a futuristic design smartphone that provides a "premium" feel right away, but there are several shadows. There are smartphones that amaze...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY