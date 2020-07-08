MobileAndroidTech News
They develop a panel capable of lowering up to 30Hz and that promises to save up to 18% of battery

By Brian Adam
They develop a panel capable of lowering up to 30Hz and that promises to save up to 18% of battery

Hertz warfare is the order of the day. Displays with high refresh rates are no longer just a feature of the high-end, mid-range terminals are also beginning to include it. CSOT, a subsidiary company of TCL, has developed a panel that comes to bring something of value in this war.

It is a panel with a dynamic refresh rate between 30 and 120Hz. These are quite striking figures because going down to 30 hertz is not common and it is something that may have important implications that we are going to discuss.

Dynamic refresh rate between 120 and 30Hz

Image 2020 07 08 12 52 48

The refresh rate implementations that manufacturers are establishing are somewhat chaotic. Some include dynamic modes in which the 120Hz or 90Hz refresh rate only works in certain scenarios, and others force the high refresh rate at all times. In the case of CSOT, a subsidiary of TCL, we are talking about a panel with dynamic behaviour, capable of oscillating between 30 and 120Hz.

When we are playing multimedia content that does not require interaction with the screen, it can go down to 30Hz, saving energy considerably

More specifically, we are talking about a 6.53-inch panel and Full HD + resolution with a maximum brightness of 500 bits. This panel is capable of going down to 30Hz, a rate of the half with respect to the 60Hz that we are used to. This refresh rate would apply when we are watching a video, movie, reading and other scenarios in which the touch input does not need to be high.

In all other circumstances, it can be raised to 120Hz, with a 240Hz touch response. Going down to 30Hz has the main implication of a possible significant reduction in energy consumption. Specifically, the promise is that consumption can be reduced by 18%. The demand for the panel would drop a lot when we are consuming multimedia, something that would allow consumers to be reduced considerably in these cases. The panel is ready to go into mass production, so it shouldn’t take too long to see new terminals including this technology.

Track | Gizmochina

