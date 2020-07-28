They develop a mask with an LED screen that you can control from your mobile

With the arrival of the coronavirus we have discovered what in many Asian countries they already had the habit of protecting themselves from the potential threats that hung over them with environmental contamination. So that We have also made this habit of wearing a mask everywhere our own. So as a good business that opens the doors of this new normality, alternatives of all kinds and colors arrive.

And when it comes to masks, every day we see more than interesting news that have to do with designs, materials and, as in this case, the spectacularity of an LED screen that is capable of communicating for us when we go down the street. You just have to think about what we want others to read from our mouth … and configure it.

Hollywood movie name

Its creators, the company Lumen Couture, They have not walked the branches when defining the product, which they have named LED Matrix Face Mask, something that will stimulate Neo and Trinity fans to look a little more like them, but without the bullet time that allows them to dodge blows and bullets. As you can see, its design is very normal although the screen is much less than the one that boasts on its front.

LED Matrix Face Mask.

Is LED Matrix Face Mask allows the user to view various types of messages on their screen ranging from short sentences of text, to some shapes and colors that we can quickly define thanks to an app that we carry on the smartphone, and that is capable of communicating with the mask: you just have to open it, choose style, colors, formats and we will carry a fun messages that can also be animated.

And that is also one of its advantages: many of the predefined patterns that we can later customize, have animations, so they will make this mask the center of attention wherever you go since it is possible to choose between a text that appears letter by letter, an equalizer style graphics with different colors, several shape patterns that we can loop through the street, etc. Especially interesting is to remind those who see us to please keep your distance by writing things like “2 meters” (6 feet) or something, just in case you don’t get caught.

You have this LED Matrix Face Mask available to buy right now, with shipping date of orders for next August 8 at a price of $ 95That is, about 82 euros to change.

