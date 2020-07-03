 sd
They develop a glove capable of instantly translating sign language

By Brian Adam
The technological revolution that we are going to live, which brings artificial intelligence, deep learning and a lot more of previously unheard of concepts, are making life easier for us in every conceivable order. But almost certainly, for those who will most improve their lives, by allowing them to perform tasks that were impossible until now, it is those people who suffer from some type of disability and who, from now on, will be able to overcome those barriers that limited them.

It is the case of deaf and dumb people who use sign language to understand everything that happens around them. A system to communicate that, unfortunately, we do not know the rest of the people and that from now on, with the investigations that are being carried out at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), will no longer be a problem.

A glove to communicate quickly

The call ASL Glove is nothing but the prototype of a smart glove that connects to our mobile phone and can instantly translate any word, phrase or letter that a deaf and dumb person can perform. In this way, in case you want to communicate, it is not necessary for your interlocutor to know this sign language because the phone will act as an interpreter.

As you can see in the video that you have right below, the glove, which still looks somewhat rough, can be used as a tool to tell the smartphone what we want to say. In addition, the response speed is so short that it can allow the wearer to establish communication with other people without problems.

According to the researchers of this project, the ASL Glove is able to recognize 660 different signs with an accuracy of 98.63% right now. In addition, the good news is that we are not talking about a gadget that, when sold, requires a large investment due to the technology it uses. According to UCLA, the components used barely reach 50 dollars, that is, about 45 euros, which gives an idea of ​​what their potential could be for future commercialization.

Obviously, in addition to the glove, the other essential component is the smartphone, which would be used by the deaf and dumb person to start a conversation with anyone who was in the street, without fear of that linguistic barrier that until now has meant the need to have to communicate, exclusively, only with those who knew this sign language.

