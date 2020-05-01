Friday, May 1, 2020
They create plants that emit their own light and glow in the dark

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Remember the luminescent plants from the movie Avatar? Well, scientists have made them come true: they have created plants capable of emitting their own light to glow in the dark.

But how did they do it? Surely you’ve ever seen luminescent mushrooms in a photo or in a documentary. Since fungi and plants speak a similar biochemical language, scientists have found ways to implant their luminescent pathway in vegetables. This has allowed them to design tobacco plants with a fungal bioluminescence system, to generate their own light.

The team, made up of 27 scientists from three countries, has published their research in Nature Biotechnology, In which he explains all the details of his work. These scientists inserted some of the fungal DNA into tobacco plants, specifically four genes of the Neonothopanus nambi species.

By doing this, vegetables began to convert caffeic acid, a compound found in all plants, to luciferin, which is the molecule used to obtain light in luminescent organisms. Thanks to this, plants are able to emit visible light with the naked eye, as you can see a little higher in the video.

“We have shown that it is possible to create plants that glow in the dark by reproducing a biochemical pathway from luminous tropical fungi in plant cells” explains in Twitter Karen Sarkisyan, one of the leaders of the investigation.

The results of this research, apart from allowing us to enjoy a beautiful show, are also very useful for botany, since now it will be possible to study more easily the internal workings of the plants.

“In the future, this technology can be used to visualize the activities of different hormones within plants in different tissues, in an absolutely non-invasive way,” Sarkisyan says. “It can also help monitor plant responses to various stresses and changes in the environment.”

