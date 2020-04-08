They create a toilet that recognizes the user; seeks to detect diseases

The smart toilet can analyze urinary and intestinal tract diseases; the data is completely private

The University of Stanford he has createsdo a toilet with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capable of scan he rear or straight -´Analprint Scan´- of the user. Its objective? Be able to detectsr diseases in faeces and urine through an advanced system of cameras and sensors.

An investigation published in the magazine Nature Biomedical Engineering, describes a toilet that, in addition to detecting the user using it through a “ anal print ”or‘ Analprint Scan “It is also capable of detecting and preventing diseases -diabetes, urinary infections, inflammation of the intestine, among others.”

According to the Stanford researchers, the prototype bathroom has been tested on more than 20 people and Artificial Intelligence has been able to detect each user through image recognition, something similar with fingerprint detection -which also has on the toilet lever- and recognition facial.

Smart Toilet PrototypeNature Biomedical Engineering

This “anus scan” relates the data obtained with each user without making a mistake and, according to the developers of this new toilet, it is a device that has increased in value not only because it is capable of detecting diseases but also because it is an object in common use. since data that is normally ignored is used.

Recordings of feces and urine collected by the toilet are processed by algorithms to detect possible patterns like urodynamic -urine volume and flow time-and even the viscosity in the feces which is activated when sitting down.

The data the smart toilet collects is completely private

In addition to measuring the pressure and movement of waste – Bristol scale – These are classified according to a clinical scale of morphological function, in addition to their sample-type biochemical analysis and response, such as genomics and microbiotics.

To top it off with the four detection chambers, the device has urine test strips that analyze the basic biochemistry of the urine, such as pH, glucose, proteins or enzymes that help detect possible infections.

Biometric identificationNature Biomedical Engineering