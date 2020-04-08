Thursday, April 9, 2020
Techology
Updated:

They create a toilet that recognizes the user; seeks to detect diseases

By Brian Adam
6
0

Must Read

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

"Bogoshorts" invites you to have faith in the cinema, in humanity and to think about the future

"We want to believe that this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Flirt in time of confinement

Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable...
Read more
FootballBrian Adam - 0

Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Smart toilet

The smart toilet can analyze urinary and intestinal tract diseases; the data is completely private

The University of Stanford he has createsdo a toilet with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capable of scan he rear or straight -´Analprint Scan´- of the user. Its objective? Be able to detectsr diseases in faeces and urine through an advanced system of cameras and sensors.

An investigation published in the magazine Nature Biomedical Engineering, describes a toilet that, in addition to detecting the user using it through a “anal print ”or‘ Analprint Scan“It is also capable of detecting and preventing diseases -diabetes, urinary infections, inflammation of the intestine, among others.”

According to the Stanford researchers, the prototype bathroom has been tested on more than 20 people and Artificial Intelligence has been able to detect each user through image recognition, something similar with fingerprint detection -which also has on the toilet lever- and recognition facial.

prototype smart toilet

Smart Toilet PrototypeNature Biomedical Engineering

This “anus scan” relates the data obtained with each user without making a mistake and, according to the developers of this new toilet, it is a device that has increased in value not only because it is capable of detecting diseases but also because it is an object in common use. since data that is normally ignored is used.

Recordings of feces and urine collected by the toilet are processed by algorithms to detect possible patterns like urodynamic -urine volume and flow time-and even the viscosity in the feces which is activated when sitting down.

The data the smart toilet collects is completely private

In addition to measuring the pressure and movement of waste –Bristol scale– These are classified according to a clinical scale of morphological function, in addition to their sample-type biochemical analysis and response, such as genomics and microbiotics.

To top it off with the four detection chambers, the device has urine test strips that analyze the basic biochemistry of the urine, such as pH, glucose, proteins or enzymes that help detect possible infections.

Outline smart toilet

Biometric identificationNature Biomedical Engineering

These data that are collected are uploaded to a cloud system -always maintaining privacy- so that doctors can access them because, although it is a serious investigation, 30% of users they felt uncomfortable when using it and they were concerned about the privacy of their data.

Previous articleAnimals take over the streets of India in quarantine for the coronavirus
Next articleMané: "It doesn't matter if Liverpool is not given the Premier title"

More Articles Like This

Flirt in time of confinement

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable to leave home «I, I do...
Read more

African Americans, the deadliest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In several areas of the country, the data suggests that this community is much more affected than the rest by underlying illnesses linked to...
Read more

Pope Francis creates new study commission for the female deaconate

Techology Brian Adam - 0
The deaconate in the Catholic Church, which only exists for men, is the degree of consecration prior to that of the priesthood. It does...
Read more

Saudi Arabia announces two-week ceasefire in Yemen

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The military coalition led by Riyadh, which intervenes in Yemen in support of government forces, announced a ceasefire starting Thursday in the country at...
Read more

Animals take over the streets of India in quarantine for the coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In the capital New Delhi, groups of monkeys have taken advantage of the absence of humans and roam the streets of the city, especially...
Read more

Hussein of Jordan, a prince at the service of his people for the coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The heir to the throne of Jordan put on his military uniform to join the tasks of helping the population confined by the pandemic....
Read more

Latest News

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

"Bogoshorts" invites you to have faith in the cinema, in humanity and to think about the future

"We want to believe that this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of...
Read more
Techology

Flirt in time of confinement

Brian Adam - 0
Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable to leave home «I, I do...
Read more
Football

Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

Brian Adam - 0
A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he is still a fan and...
Read more
Football

"If Riquelme calls me, I will get on a plane tomorrow", Rodallega

Brian Adam - 0
The Colombian forward owned by Denizlispor of Turkey dreams of playing for the Xeneize team. Rodallega has scored 6 goals so far in the Turkish...
Read more
Corona Virus

The Annecy Animation Festival will be held this year in digital format

Brian Adam - 0
"The online version will give access to exclusive works and original content, despite the current circumstances. Soon we will disclose an offer that will...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

9 of the best Star Wars gadgets you need in your life right now

Brian Adam - 0
To mark Star Wars Day we have got the low-down on the best themed gadgets from the movie franchise. If you don’t have light saber...

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.