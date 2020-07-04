They create a robot dolphin to replace those that are in captivity in aquariums: thus swim and interact with humans

In recent years, the population has become increasingly aware of what it means to have a wild animal in captivity. Zoos or aquariums are no longer as well regarded as they were years ago (despite the fact that they are sometimes necessary), hence the search for alternatives to keeping animals in similar conditions. A San Francisco company have an idea: robots.

Dedicated to special effects, Edge Innovations has created a robotic dolphin that moves and acts like a normal one. Even more surprising is its realism, with a texture that mimics the skin of a dolphin and also its bones in the robot structure. The idea is to replace dolphins that live in aquariums and are part of public performances. And it seems that it does not do anything wrong.

The amazing realism of the robot dolphin

At the moment the Edge Innovations dolphin is being used to stop tests in a resort from Disney. In the aquarium practically the same activities that a real dolphin does in traditional aquarium shows. Swim with the public, small stunts, greet the audience … And all this with movements that seem very natural.

Where's the trick? It seems that it is not so complicated to build a swimming robot. If you look, the main movements that you must make are undulating your spine. But it does not perform them autonomously, the 270 kilogram robot is controlled with a remote control by an aquarium operator. Therefore, you simply have to direct him around the pool following or interacting with humans to give the feeling that the dolphin responds naturally to events. This also saves sensors and cameras that would take away from the dolphin realism.

According to Gizmodo, this new robot is intended to be used in a Chinese aquarium where the government of the Asian country has decided to end the use of wild animals to stop the spread of COVID-19.

I wouldn't be surprised at all that more than one believe that it is a real dolphin. In the video you can see very fluid movements and its appearance does not disappoint. Also, it is only a first version, it would not be strange to see improved versions in the coming years. So yes, the next time we go to an aquarium we will have to pay close attention to the type of dolphin that performs the stunts on duty. And well, they seem friendlier than Spot.