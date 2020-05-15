Men are more likely to be responsible for serious crimes.

This is in line with the latest CSO figures.

The figures for 2018 state that men were responsible for homicides, manslaughter, as well as physical and sexual assaults.

87.5% of murders in 2018 are said to be responsible men.

Men were also responsible for being told 80% of assaults committed, and they were also responsible for 98% of sexual crimes.

Figures compiled for 2019 in relation to minimum victims then show that women are the biggest victims of sexual crimes.