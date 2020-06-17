Latest news
'They are more interested in making the Gaeltacht a brand than supporting the community' – Mairéad Farrell

By Brian Adam
Sinn Féin TD in West Galway is the latest politician to sharply criticize the promises made for Irish in the new government program

'They are more interested in making the Gaeltacht a brand than supporting the community' - Mairéad Farrell

She is Mairéad Farrell, Sinn Féin TD in Galway West, is the latest Dáil politician who has criticized the provision for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in the new government program.

Farrell said that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party were trying to “catch a blindfold” in the Gaeltacht and Irish-speaking people. She said that the interest of the three parties in making the Gaeltacht a “tourism brand” was more than a “proper investment” in it.

“There is nothing new in this program of government that would please the people of the Gaeltacht and the Irish language.

“The meaningless statements that appear in this document are mostly mournful, but what about those who do not understand Irish and who are blind to the crisis in the Gaeltacht with regard to employment, language, infrastructure and basic public services, shame all in all we had government material in this country that undertakes the same art. ”

The Sinn Féin TD was saddened that there was no commitment in the program to return public elections to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta and that there was no talk of senior minister for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

“We felt Fine Gael was not prepared to implement such policies but we now know that neither Fianna Fáil nor the Green Party were too excited about them.

“We are told that the ‘Gaeltacht of Ireland’ brand will be given priority, and that’s where the blow is. That is their understanding of the Gaeltacht. It’s a brand that attracts tourists to this country and attracts us to the state of the Irish language rather than investing properly in Gaeltacht areas so that the community can live there. ”

As to what is in the draft program for government under the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language, the Official Languages ​​Bill and the building of Irish language centers throughout the country, Farrell said those promises had already been made and were merely “repetition”.

She said party members should vote against the coalition.

“An appropriate and appropriate plan could then be drawn up with clear goals, timelines and more, not just for the Irish language and for the Gaeltacht but for the entire state,” said Mairéad Farrell.

The Fianna Fáil TD has said Éamon Ó Cuív notes that the Irish language section of the government program is simply “the usual soft soap under Irish”And yes doubts expressed about it by scholars and politicians.

