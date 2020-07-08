ScienceTech NewsSpace tech
These two stars 7,500 light years from Earth are a cosmic particle accelerator

By Brian Adam
These two stars 7,500 light years from Earth are a cosmic particle accelerator

A team of researchers, using the Desy tool (Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron), has shown how a certain type of binary star is a new type of ultra-high energy gamma radiation source. It is being talked about, that Eta Carinae is located 7500 light-years away from Earth.

Based on the data collected, emits gamma rays with energies up to 400 gigaelectronvolts (GeV). How much are you talking about? About 100 billion times more than the energy of visible light. Eta Carinae is a binary system made up of two blue giants, one about 100 times the mass of the Sun, the other about 30 times. The two stars orbit each other every 5.5 years in very eccentric elliptical orbits, their separation varies approximately between the distance from our Sun to Mars and from the Sun to Uranus.

Both of these giant stars launch into space dense and supersonic winds of charged particles. In the process, the larger of the two loses a mass equivalent to our Sun in just about 5000 years. The smaller star, however, produces a fast stellar wind that travels at speeds of around eleven million kilometres per hour.

When the two winds collide, the material in the wind reaches extremely high temperatures. At around 50 million degrees Celsius, this matter radiates brilliantly into the X-ray range. However, regions like this are typically sites where subatomic particles are accelerated by prevailing strong electromagnetic fields, where the particles are accelerated so rapidly that they can even emit gamma radiation.

Thanks to detailed observations of Eta Carinae at all wavelengths, the properties of the stars, their orbits and stellar winds have been determined relatively accurately. This provided astrophysicists with a better picture of the binary star system and its history.

