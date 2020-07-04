Tech News
Updated:

These two orange dots have the same size. Why do we see them different?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

Very few times WhatsApp officially reveals the functions it has been working on, but this time it was the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

These two orange dots have the same size. Why do we see them different?

It is incredible how our brain can be deceived thanks to simple images, the so-called “optical illusions”. There is always an underlying reason, more or less understood by scientists, which generates the creation of these illusions. Such as the very famous illusion of Ebbinghaus.

In a nutshell, we have two circles – apparently – different surrounded by one of the larger dots, and the other by smaller dots. One of the two appears to be larger than its counterpart but in reality, they are the same size.

This illusion occurs because our brain evaluates the size of objects based on the context. Smaller objects tend to be further away, while larger ones are closer. In this image, the brain reads the closest left ring, while the smaller ring is distant.

However, not everyone is easily deceived by this illusion. Neuroscientists and psychologists have two theories as to why: first, they found that individuals whose primary visual cortex covers a larger area they are less likely to fall into illusion. This could be due to the fact that the neuronal connections that compare the inner circle with the black outer ones weaken as the primary visual cortex widens.

A person’s daily environment also affects their perception. Studies have found that people in rural regions, who are not constantly bombarded with visual distractions such as moving vehicles, traffic lights and flashing street signs, are less sensitive to illusion than city-dwellers are.

Are you looking for other optical illusions? Here is Hermann’s grid and the illusion of movement.

More Articles Like This

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Electronics Brian Adam -
Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high refresh rates. Samsung has made some...
Read more

Google will provide you with responses to the messages you receive from WhatsApp

Google Brian Adam -
It is a hobby that many companies have been dragging for years, trying to anticipate what we want to write to save time At...
Read more

Amazon, super discount on 12.9-inch 1TB iPad Pro: almost 300 Euros less!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Offers on Apple products continue on Amazon. After the promotion on the MacBook Pro, today it's up to 12.9-inch iPad Pro, on which it...
Read more

Honor 30 Lite: the mid-range with economical 5G arrives with a 90 Hz gaming screen

Android Brian Adam -
After meeting the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro + and Honor 30s, the Honor 30 Lite. This has been officially presented...
Read more

Xiaomi makes its Smart TV OLED Master Series official: 4K, 120 Hz and more

Electronics Brian Adam -
Xiaomi today announced interesting news. Besides Amazfit Zenbuds, the company has finally shown its first televisions OLED under the brand «Xiaomi TV Master Series«,...
Read more

Facebook adds and continues: it shared your personal data again

Facebook Brian Adam -
The popular social network has a problem with applications and services that have access to Facebook. In fact, in recent years it has been...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY