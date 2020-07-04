These two orange dots have the same size. Why do we see them different?

It is incredible how our brain can be deceived thanks to simple images, the so-called “optical illusions”. There is always an underlying reason, more or less understood by scientists, which generates the creation of these illusions. Such as the very famous illusion of Ebbinghaus.

In a nutshell, we have two circles – apparently – different surrounded by one of the larger dots, and the other by smaller dots. One of the two appears to be larger than its counterpart but in reality, they are the same size.

This illusion occurs because our brain evaluates the size of objects based on the context. Smaller objects tend to be further away, while larger ones are closer. In this image, the brain reads the closest left ring, while the smaller ring is distant.

However, not everyone is easily deceived by this illusion. Neuroscientists and psychologists have two theories as to why: first, they found that individuals whose primary visual cortex covers a larger area they are less likely to fall into illusion. This could be due to the fact that the neuronal connections that compare the inner circle with the black outer ones weaken as the primary visual cortex widens.

A person’s daily environment also affects their perception. Studies have found that people in rural regions, who are not constantly bombarded with visual distractions such as moving vehicles, traffic lights and flashing street signs, are less sensitive to illusion than city-dwellers are.

