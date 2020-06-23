These small fish have developed a dangerous strategy to evade attacks

A study highlights a very particular behaviour on the part of Guppy, very small fish, which incite predators to attack them on the head and then, at the last moment, avoid them and run away.

The Guppies, as specimens belonging to the species are commonly called Poecilla reticulata, they are very small fish that live in the waters of South America, certainly not famous for their size as they range from 3 centimetres for males to 6 centimetres for females. However, scientists from the Bristol University they studied these creatures and noticed a very particular defence behaviour from predators. Being extremely small, they are easy prey for predators much larger than themselves. Yet these fish have come up with one defensive strategy very particular that plans to attract the predator to a specific point and then avoid the attack at the last.

The research was published in the journal Current Biology and explains that these small animals push the predator to attack a certain point of their body: the boss. They attract him in a simple way, making their eye completely black so that it stands out on the rest of the body. The predator, attracted by the intense black colour, then attacks the area of ​​the head of the little guppy, pointing to the eye and not to the body. This behaviour may appear not very clever because the head is much more vulnerable but, in truth, at the moment of the attack, with a rapid twist of the body, the fish manages to easily avoid the attack of the predator who thus remains with his mouth dry. He thus avoids the attack by moving to one very high speed so much so that, in order to study it, scientists used a high-speed video camera.

It seems that this strategy of inciting the predator to attack a certain area, the head, of the animal’s body may appear dangerous and counterproductive, but in these ingenious fishes, it seems work perfectly. In light of this, the researchers wonder if other fish do not use the same technique since many species that live among the marine waves have showy, colourful, easily recognizable eyes.