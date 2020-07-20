These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his laboratory after months of travel, noticed something really strange: a compound of manganese carbonate (MnCO3) he covered the glassware he had left in his sink, which has now become dark. What had happened?

It is a thief, but not a human, something much smaller and more microscopic who started the reaction in the glassworks by stealing electrons. Dark matter was a form of manganese oxide, a product that is formed when manganese ions lose electrons and undergo a reaction called oxidation.

“I started to wonder if the microbes they were looking for were responsible” explains Leadbeater,”so we systematically ran tests to figure it out“Thus, the microbiologist and his team coated several jars with manganese carbonate and have them sterilized some using hot steam.

Only the steam sterilized bottles became dark, a sign that the famous “electron thief” must have been something “alive”. Thus, the researchers cultivated what was in the jars. RNA analysis revealed 70 species of bacteria, but with further testing, the team managed to rule out some of them, until there are only two possible culprits left: the Nitrospirae bacteria and the beta proteobacteria.

“We have isolated beta proteobacteria from broken down oxides as individual colonies (…) but this species does not oxidize MnCO3 by itself. Either Nitropirae is solely responsible for the oxidation of Manganese or more bacteria are needed for the reaction“the team writes in a new study published in the journal Nature. Electron theft may have been a team effort.

Thus, experts have used manganese labelled with 13 carbon in some of their cultures and the bacteria have incorporated these carbon isotopes into their bodies. This confirmed that the bacteria were autotrophic: i.e. an organism capable of synthesizing its organic molecules from inorganic substances. In short words, the bacteria were using the energy of the manganese electrons to turn CO2 into usable carbon, just as plants use sunlight to turn CO2 and water into sugars and oxygen during photosynthesis.

This process is called chemosynthesis and although it is known to occur using other metals, it is the first time that we see microbes using manganese in this way. “These are the first bacteria that discovered using manganese as a fuel source“, explains Leadbetter, although such microbes were expected to exist over a century ago.

Much about manganese and its cycle on Earth remains a mystery. “How and why this material was created remained an enigma. Clearly, many scientists believed that the bacteria that use manganese for energy could be responsible, but so far no evidence has been available to support this idea.” Close relatives of these species appear to be present in many places therefore their potential to circulate this metal through Earth could be vast.