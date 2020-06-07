Science
These may have been the first known parasites on Earth

By Brian Adam
These may have been the first known parasites on Earth

The creatures of 500 million years ago are really strange and apparently “alien” .. not to mention the parasites. Fossils (found in brachiopods) dating back 512 million years they represent a clear example of parasitism, as reported in a study published in Nature Communications.

Parasitism is an integral part of life on Earth, but it was difficult to determine when it emerged“says Tommy Leung, parasitologist at the University of New England at Armidale. He was probably born early, in part because today”practically every living thing has some type of parasite that lives above or within them, even down to the parasites themselves“.

Usually parasites they do not fossilize well because their bodies are small and soft. Even if two organisms are in the same fossil, it can be difficult to understand if their relationship was parasitic. A new fossil found in Yunnan, China offers compelling evidence of a parasitic-host relationship. In this place, in fact, the researchers discovered thousands of brachiopods grouped together (419 specimens).

The authors of the new study found that the shells of 205 of them were encrusted with mineralized tubular structures, and were also significantly smaller than those not encrusted. According to experts, vermiform parasites may have been present in the mineralized tubules, which fed on food filtered by brachiopods.

The study “shows that these organisms had an intimate association”, since if the relationship had been truly parasitic, the brachiopods with multiple tubes would have been more disadvantaged, but this was not the case.

