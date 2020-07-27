HealthScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

These Lego-like bricks are the future of bone repair

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

These Lego-like bricks are the future of bone repair

How to repair bones after a fracture? Depending on the gravity, there are different methods such as interventions for the application of metal plates and screws, or the classic orthopaedic plaster or brace to immobilize the affected part. The latest news, however, consists of tiny bricks similar to Lego, produced with 3-D printers.

According to new research published by the OHSU School of Medicine, these small bricks with the size of 1.5 cubic millimetres act as a scaffold to allow both hard and soft tissues to grow back at higher speeds than traditional methods. The main advantage of this system is to be able to fill the blocks with reduced quantities of gel that can further speed up the regeneration of bone tissue.

Research team leader and associate professor of biomedical engineering at the OHSU School of Medicine, Luiz Bertassoni, said: “This patent-pending system is really easy to use: the bricks can be stacked together, just like Legos, in thousands of different configurations to adapt to the complexity and size of practically any situation.”

The versatility of the bricks is the real strength of this modular technology which, according to the calculations of the team led by Bertassoni, can be readapted in more than 29,000 different configurations. Still, the researchers believe that in the future it could be used to treat cut bones for cancer treatment, spinal fusion procedures, build weakened jawbones or even create organs for transplants. In the latter case, however, further research will be needed to understand how to change the composition of the bricks.

In the past, 3-D printers have been used by the European Space Agency for similar purposes, namely to treat fractures and burns in space.

