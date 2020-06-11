These are the new Telegram updates that WhatsApp does not have

The second most famous instant messaging app, Telegram, has released its new updates, with which it wants to compete against WhatsApp.

Everyone knows that the most famous instant messaging application is WhatsApp; however, there are strong competencies that have surpassed it more than once with updates and new features. One of them and the second best in the world is Telegram, which has 300 million active users worldwide.

Telegram, whose administration originates from Dubai and was created by brothers Nikolai and Pavel Dúrov; It is the second most downloaded app and has features that are not yet available on WhatsApp; such as the ability to encrypt or hide conversations.

This quarantine WhatsApp and Telegram have worked hard to update and provide the best services so that everyone is in communication. But this time, Telegram has taken the house out of the window with these new functions that we show you here. So you can take advantage of the fact that with your have Double Gigs to navigate at all times and the best #LaRedDeTusEmociones connectivity.

Video editor

As well as Snapchat and Instagram Stories, Telegram has been updated to be able to create short videos, edit them, add stickers and be able to share them on social networks. In addition, a new video editor has been added, in which double-clicking automatically improves the quality and parameters such as brightness and saturation.

Best Animation and Video

Mainly on Android devices is how this new function has been witnessed, where now the animations and videos created from Telegram will occupy less space in memory. They will also be even faster and easier to perform, comments can be hidden and those that last less than 30 seconds will be played in a loop.

Animated stickers

Something that many have been asking for on WhatsApp has already reached Telegram; These are the new animated stickers that can be taken from photos or videos. As well as the possibility of converting short videos into GIFs, something that WhatsApp does have.

For now, these are the most recent updates that Telegram has released; It remains to be seen if it is something attractive for all its users and thus work on more and continue to be the largest WhatsApp competition. And tell us, which is your favourite, WhatsApp or Telegram?