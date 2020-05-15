These are the new provisions of Guatemala to face the Covid-19

Neighborhood stores or grocery stores may open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

By Summa Magazine

Guatemala has moved from the containment phase to the mitigation phase, for which the following provisions will apply:

 Mobilization restriction from today until Monday, May 18 at 5:00 p.m.

o Includes the heavy transport of fuel and its derivatives.

o Exceptions are the transportation that has as its only destination the ports located on the Pacific or Atlantic coast, which may operate according to established protocols and schedules.

o Food, water, medicine and propane gas are excepted; neither are emergency services; basic services; mobilization of people with specialized treatments.