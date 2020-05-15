Friday, May 15, 2020
These are the new provisions of Guatemala to face the Covid-19

By Brian Adam
Neighborhood stores or grocery stores may open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

By Summa Magazine

Guatemala has moved from the containment phase to the mitigation phase, for which the following provisions will apply:

 Mobilization restriction from today until Monday, May 18 at 5:00 p.m.

o Includes the heavy transport of fuel and its derivatives.
o Exceptions are the transportation that has as its only destination the ports located on the Pacific or Atlantic coast, which may operate according to established protocols and schedules.
o Food, water, medicine and propane gas are excepted; neither are emergency services; basic services; mobilization of people with specialized treatments.

  •  Neighborhood stores or grocery stores may open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This can only be done on foot and the mobilization of 2-4 wheel vehicles will not be allowed.
  •  From May 18 to May 21, the mobilization restriction will be from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day, without forgetting that anyone leaving their home must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
  •  From May 18, the cantonal and municipal markets may open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  •  And on those same days, supermarkets and convenience stores may open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  •  Supermarkets that have home delivery have the opportunity to sell at any time and through identified vehicles.
  •  From Thursday, May 21 at 5:00 p.m. until Monday, May 25 at 5:00 p.m., the mobilization restriction will be total.
  •  Regarding home delivery of pharmacies and meals, they will be maintained 24 hours without restriction.
  •  The Roosevelt Hospital will not accept more patients for their hospitalization, so those who attend the emergency will be transferred and will be transferred to other hospitals within the capital or the department of Guatemala.
  •  Facilities may be set up so that people who present mild cases of COVID-19 can comply with the quarantine and receive the necessary medical treatment and guarantee their prompt recovery.
  •  The media, journalists and press distributors may work without restriction, as long as they are identified by means of their press card and vehicles.
  •  Banks must be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

