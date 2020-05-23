Saturday, May 23, 2020
Updated:

These are the most downloaded Android games in the history of Google Play

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Currently, according to App Brain data, there are more than 2,900,000 apps on Google Play. Thanks to pages like Sensor Tower or App Annie, for example, we can know which games and applications are the most downloaded right now in each country. But have you ever wondered what they are the ones that have added the most downloads throughout history?

In the case of apps, we have ten proposals from Google along with WhatsApp and Facebook that have already exceeded 5 billion downloads. If we talk about games, ‘Subway Surfers’ became the first in 2018 reach the billion download barrier but, would you know if there are any more that have achieved it? Precisely App Brain has an updated ranking with the most downloaded games in the history of Google Play. Let’s see what they are.

Games with over a billion downloads

Subway Surfers

As we have commented, ‘Subway Surfers’ was the first game to exceed 1 billion downloads on Google Play and it did it just over two years ago. It landed on Android in 2012 and, although for many it may be an unknown, the truth is that it boasts an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 with more than 32 million opinions behind him.

Its protagonists are a gang of graffiti artists, and their objective is to run as much as you can and dodge the trains that come towards you. Its spectacular HD color graphics and the possibility of doing stunts by sliding your finger across the screen are two of its many attractions.

Subway Surfers

  • Developer: SYBO Games
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Arcadian

But ‘Subway Surfers’ is no longer alone in the select club of games that have reached one billion downloads. Accompanies you an old man known to all: ‘Candy Crush Saga’, the famous title in which you have to exchange and combine three or more candies to pass the level. Its creators assure that it accumulates more than a trillion levels played and has a score of 4.6 with more than 28 million ratings. The best proof of his success is the number of games that have emerged inspired by him.

Candy Crush Saga

  • Developer: King
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Casual

Games with more than 500 million downloads

My Talking Tom Angela

The next game on the list is ‘My Talking Tom’ by Outfit7 Limited, which has a chattering cat as the protagonist. Taking the third step of the podium, this virtual pet game for the whole family It opens the title club with more than 500 million downloads on Google Play and it does so with an average score of 4.5 and more than 16 million ratings. Her goal is as simple as caring for Tom and making sure he feeds and is happy.

Also with more than 500 million downloads, although somewhat lower in the ranking (tenth place), we have another creation of Outfit7 Limited: ‘My Talking Angela’. In this case, we will also have to take care of a virtual pet named Angela, at the same time that we make her dance and dress her with different fashion items, including clothes, shoes and makeup. It has an average score of 4.2 and more than 11 million ratings.

My Talking Tom

  • Developer: Outfit7 Limited
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Casual

My Talking Angela

  • Developer: Outfit7 Limited
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Casual

Now we return to the fourth place in the classification to find ‘Temple Run 2’, an action game in which we will have to run overcoming cliffs, zip lines, mines and forests to escape the enemy. Is about the second generation of another popular game It has also exceeded 500 million downloads and occupies the eleventh position in this ranking: ‘Temple Run’. And, in this case, the second parts were good.

Temple Run

  • Developer: Imangi Studios
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Arcadian

Temple Run 2

  • Developer: Imangi Studios
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Action

Fifth place for ‘Garena Free Fire’, also known as ‘Free Fire’, a mobile action-adventure game of the genre battle royale that landed on Android in late 2017. Its game mechanics are based on 10-minute quick games in which we will have to fight on a remote island with 49 other players. The last one left standing wins.

Garena Free Fire: Easter!

  • Developer: GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Action

We now turn to ‘Pou’, another virtual pet game that ranks sixth among the most downloaded in the history of Google Play. In this case, we are not talking about a cat, but about an alien that we will have to clean and feed while we play with it and watch it grow. In addition to having more than 11 million opinions, it can boast an average score of 4.3.

Pou

  • Developer: Zakeh
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Casual

We reach the seventh step and we meet the first sports game on the list, specifically billiards. ‘8 Ball Pool’ allows you to play 1 on 1 games to get Pool coins and challenge Facebook friends to face them directly in the game. An average rating of 4.5 and more than 18 million opinions guarantee a title that has led to many imitations.

8 ball pool

  • Developer: Miniclip.com
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: sports

If we go down another position (eighth place), we will have to build a village, create a clan and compete in epic clan wars with millions of players. Does it sound familiar to you? If we tell you that it bears the Supercell seal, surely it will. Indeed, we are talking about ‘Clash of Clans’, the famous strategy title that, in addition to having exceeded 500 million downloads, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 and, attention, more than 52 million ratings.

Clash of Clans

  • Developer: Supercell
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Strategy

We close the list of games with more than 500 million downloads with ‘Hill Climb Racing’, which is in ninth position, just ahead of ‘My Talking Angela’ and ‘Temple Run’. It’s about a entertaining -and addictive- driving game based on the laws of physics that puts us in the shoes of Newton Bill, an ambitious young driver who faces uphill racing challenges.

Hill Climb Racing

  • Developer: Fingersoft
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Careers

So we currently have a total of 11 games that already have the honor of having surpassed the figure of 500 million downloads on Google Play. Of those 11, in addition, there are two titles that have already exceeded one billion: ‘Subway Surfers’ and ‘Candy Crush Saga’. It is very likely that by now you are wondering what happens with such famous games as ‘PUGB MOBILE’, ‘Pokémon GO’ or ‘Angry Birds’ (Classic and Seasons).

Very simple, they are included in the huge group of titles that exceed 100 million but do not reach 500. In it, we also find other very famous proposals such as’ Fruit Ninja ‘,’ FIFA Soccer ‘,’ Super Mario Run ‘,’ Cut the Rope ‘,’ Plants vs. Zombies’ and the second parts or derivatives of some games on our list. Who knows, maybe soon they will be able to sneak into the ranking of the most downloaded games in the history of Google Play.

AndroidBrian Adam - 0

These are the most downloaded Android games in the history of Google Play

Currently, according to App Brain data, there are more than 2,900,000 apps on Google Play. Thanks to pages like...
Read more
