These are the first images of the Opel Mokka-e, the 100% electric version

After the presentation of the Corsa-e, it is the turn of the next model, the Opel Mokka-e. Yes, because the German SUV will have 100% electric version by the time the second generation hits the market, which will do so in early 2021.

The electric car The testing phase has started so that everything is ready and working correctly before the last quarter of the year, when production is scheduled to start.

The teaser and the video clarify little about its final design. After its black and green camouflage and the huge K of its profile, you can guess that it will have short overhangs; also that this part of the car will be very similar to the Peugeot e-2008, a vehicle with which it will share a platform and engines, since the two brands, Opel and Peugeot, they belong to the same conglomerate, PSA.

And speaking of design, according to the lightning company in its manifesto: “Drivers and passengers can enjoy a fully digitized interior”

Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Opel, has pointed out: “I have closely followed the development of the Opel Mokka 2021 for two and a half years and I am very proud of this new Opel, which will be electric from the start.

I can promise that the new Mokka will be one of the most exciting vehicles in our long history! This second-generation shows everything Opel represents today and in the future, and will change the perception of our brand. Our engineers still have important work to do, but I am looking forward to introducing the new Mokka soon.”

The power and autonomy of the Opel Mokka-e are unknown, but if it equips the same propulsion system as the e-2008 Or that the Corsa-e, that everything points to it being so, will then yield 136 HP and its autonomy will be between 310 in e-2008 and 337 kilometres in Corsa-e thanks to a 50 kWh capacity battery. The price will be around 32,550 euros for French. In addition to the version full-electric, there will also be versions with combustion engines.

The place where it will be produced has not been specified either, but everything points to it being in Spain, either in Vigo, where the e-2008 is manufactured or in Figueruelas, where the Corsa-e is manufactured.