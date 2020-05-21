These are all the benefits that you can enjoy thanks to the Samsung and Google alliance

Providing unique and innovative experiences has always been the goal of Samsung and Google; This is how Galaxy users enjoy it.

In recent years, Samsung and Google have created an alliance that unites their technological powers to provide value and reliability to all their users, offering the best experience in the use of different Samsung Galaxy devices. From constant updates on Android, to guaranteed access to applications such as YouTube, Waze, Gmail, Google Maps, among others.

This is how Google and Samsung have managed to become leading companies worldwide, increasing the benefits of their alliance over time. If you want to know them in detail, here we explain them to you.

YouTube Premium Free

When buying the new Galaxy S20 in Mexico, which you can find in Telcel Online Store, you will have access to a Free Premium YouTube subscription for four months; So you can enjoy all the premium content on the platform through the incredible screen of the Galaxy S20 with cinematic vision.

Update support

















Another benefit is that all Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets have update support for up to 4 years. This helps teams to be constantly renewed and Android operating performance is getting better.

In addition, it is a guarantee that all the personal data of the users is safe thanks to the fact that the security patches are also constantly updated.

Pre-installed apps

Without having to install one by one, Samsung already has all the most used Google applications, this being another of its benefits. Youtube, Google Maps, Google Classroom and Gmail are some of them, which have a period of 2 to 3 months of testing in their Premium versions.

Google Duo

In addition to the pre-installed apps, all Samsung devices have Google Duo in the user interface; that allows making Full HD video calls, more easily and just by pressing a key on the smartphone. A great tool for these moments when you have to be in constant communication.

“The cooperation that exists with Google and Android makes the range of Samsung products, speaking from smartphones to tablets, the best alternative to obtain unique services and experiences, as well as much more value for the investment made by our consumers, and give them it allows us to always be backed by greater security and support in the technology sector, ”said Pablo Tapia, Product Director of the Information and Mobility division at Samsung Mexico.

So, now that you know all the benefits of this alliance, do not hesitate to enjoy Samsung Galaxy and all the variety of products that you can find in Telcel Online Store with the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones.