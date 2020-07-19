Tech NewsAppsReviewsApps ReviewsCybersecurity
These applications will allow you to leave your wallet at home this summer

By Brian Adam
It’s summer and when we go out we do it with the least amount of clothing possible, either with pants or short skirts, or with shirts and short-sleeved shirts, so the number of pockets is drastically reduced. So it is not a question of filling them with a thousand things: the mobile, the wireless headphones, the car or house keys and … the wallet?

A physical wallet of the old days with bank cards, loyalty cards, identity documents, driving licenses, tickets of 10, of 20 and, according to the day, some of 50, and coins, what we have called loose with life small pennies. So, Do not you want to leave something at home so that it does not disturb us on our walks on the beach?

Indeed, of all objects the one with all the ballots to stay home is the wallet, and not because what we carry in it is not important, but because we can have everything digitized on our smartphone. So we are going to tell you what kind of apps you should have installed to avoid missing that touch of leather from your old wallet.

Identifications, money and health

Those could be the three categories of essential apps to go around the world without missing a physical portfolio, so we are going to get down to work with which you must carry. On the identifications, tThere is still a long way to go although at the moment the only one that is fully operational and legal is that of the driving license: miDGT It makes it easy for us to carry our ID on the smartphone in a simple and fast way to use, in case any agent of the Civil Guard requires the documentation.

MiDGT to carry the driving license on the mobile.

Unfortunately, in the DNI part there is still a long way to go and that will be the only one of the important cards that we will have to carry physically, although remember that the driving license itself serves without problems in case you have to identify yourself officially. It is as valid as the national identity document itself.

The second of the legs is money. Here it will depend on which entity you work with that you will be able to have cash quickly both in ATMs and in establishments with contactless terminals: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, etc. They will get you out of trouble if you need cash or pay digitally. What does a friend invite you and you have to settle accounts? Well, it’s time to pull Bizum, Twyp, PayPal and other systems that allow you to send (or receive) small amounts instantly.

And finally health. Whether it is a Social Security card or private medical insurance, most have official apps that already incorporate digital information to identify us in hospitals, health centers and pharmacies across the country, through locators and QR codes. In the part of public health, it will depend on the Autonomous Community in which you live, but for example Madrid already has its platform digital apps that we can download both on Android like in iOS.

With all of the above installed on your smartphone, do you really need to carry your wallet in your pocket this summer?

