These amazing colored insects have been preserved in amber for 99 million years

Just like today, 99 million years ago, the colours of the animal world were truly vivid everywhere in nature. How do we know this? Thanks to one last discovery: almost 100 million-year-old insects caught in amber with incredible purple, blue and metallic green colours.

One of the reasons why it is so difficult to know the colours of prehistoric creatures is due to what remains of them: a fossilized bone cannot tell us what colour the animal was. Lately, however, scientists have developed pigments from fossilized feathers; or, in the case of this latest study, they used Burmese amber to scan the world of ancient colours.

“The type of color preserved in amber fossils is called structural color. It is caused by the microscopic structure of the animal’s surface“, explains the palaeontologist Pan Yanhong of the Chinese Academy of Science.”The surface nanostructure disperses the light of specific wavelengths and produces very intense colours. This mechanism is responsible for many of the colours we know from our daily lives.”

The team has collected 35 specimens of ancient insects contained in amber. “The colour displayed by fossils can often be misleading because the nanostructures responsible for staining can be changed during fossilization. However, the original colour of the fossils can be reconstructed using theoretical models” writes the team in their document. In recent years, amber has given us incredible creatures from the Cretaceous period, animals that lived on Earth nearly 100 million years ago.