Editor's PickLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

These 380 million year old fish fed similarly to the basking shark

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

These 380 million year old fish fed similarly to the basking shark

The Titanichthys, gigantic armored fish that lived in the seas and oceans of the late Devonian period 380 million years ago, they fed similarly to basking sharks these days, according to a new study conducted by scientists from the University of Bristol and the University of Zurich.

Most likely the animal exceeded five meters in lengthmaking it one of the largest animals in the Devonian. The basking shark swims with its mouth wide open through plankton banks, swallowing the water with everything it contains; a very similar way to that of the Titanichthys, although experts have no evidence in favor of this.

Instead, the team tried to investigate the matter indirectly, using biomechanical analysis to compare the lower jaw of the Titanichthys with those of other species. "We found that the Titanichthys fed on this, showing that its lower jaw was considerably less robust mechanically than those of other placodermal species that fed on large or hard-shelled prey"says the lead author of the study Sam Coatham.

Experts have tested the resilience of the jaws (found in the Moroccan part of the Sahara desert) by practically applying forces, using a technique called Finite Element Analysis (FEA) to evaluate the probability that each jaw would break or bend. The team found that the animal's jaw was very weak and would probably not have been able to withstand the increased stresses associated with their large prey feeding strategies.

"Our methods could be extended to identify other species of the genus in the fossil record and to investigate if there were common factors underlying the evolution and extinction of these species"finally says Coatham.

More Articles Like This

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, review: high-end heart in a more modest bottle

Android Brian Adam - 0
Just a few weeks after the launch of the Galaxy S20, Samsung surprised us with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. This...
Read more

Eight more deaths reported in the North, 2,122 people with Covid-19 died in Ireland

Community Brian Adam - 0
The southern Government says the council is adhering to staying two meters away from others The Northern Department of Health announced this afternoon that eight...
Read more

2 Meters will keep you safe 99% of the time- Nabarro WHO

Community Brian Adam - 0
The World Health Organization's special envoy says that separating 2m from others will 'keep you safe 99% of the time', but that the risk...
Read more

A student who attends an all-Irish school will receive 18 fewer points in the Leaving Certificate – report

Community Brian Adam - 0
Irish-medium education is scrutinizing a report claiming that Irish-medium school students are more likely to not complete their degree course at college Irish-medium education is...
Read more

The American family handed over 10 1 million found on the road to the police

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Virginia: An American family, tired of the Corona virus and lockdown, was going for a long drive when they found a bag containing لاکھ...
Read more

Millions of cicadas are emerging in parts of the USA after 17 years of sleep

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
After 17 years underground, a group of cicadas is ready to emerge in several states on the east coast of the United States. Of...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

These 380 million year old fish fed similarly to the basking shark

The Titanichthys, gigantic armored fish that lived in the seas and oceans of the late Devonian period 380 million...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, review: high-end heart in a more modest bottle

Brian Adam - 0
Just a few weeks after the launch of the Galaxy S20, Samsung surprised us with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. This...
Read more
Corona Virus

A transformation towards the workspaces of the future

Brian Adam - 0
Flexibility became the most valuable currency as companies around the world reconsider their needs in relation to their workspaces. hub-and-spoke; a system of connections that...
Read more
Apps

Microsoft updates Outlook on Android: it is now easier to join virtual meetings with third-party apps

Brian Adam - 0
The situation caused by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic has triggered the use of telework as a preventive measure for avoid possible infections in closed...
Read more
Economy

The first tranche for US $ 100.0 million is signed for the Honduran MSMEs affected by COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
The program has a total of US $ 300.0 million and its objective is to support MSMEs during the situation that the country faces...
Read more
Computing

The role of technology to empower an inclusive future

Brian Adam - 0
3.8 billion people are not yet connected to the Internet and billions more do not have consistent or affordable access to this network. Much...
Read more
Android

Huawei P40 Pro Plus could finally arrive on the market from June

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei unveiled the P40 series smartphones in March. However, the most anticipated, the P40 Pro Plus, has not yet been marketed and many users...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY