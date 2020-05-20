A document published today by the British Government states that Britain and the North will not have an "international border" on the Mediterranean as part of new customs arrangements with the European Union.

According to the document, there will be no tariffs on goods moved between Britain and the North provided that these goods remain within the UK customs area.

It is also said that no new customs infrastructure will be established in the North.

The document concerns a previous agreement known as the "Irish Protocol". That agreement states that there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland.

However, it is considered that the proposed plan will not solve the difficulties of bargaining talks between Britain and the European Union under the customs arrangements to be put in place at the end of the year.