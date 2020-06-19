Deputy leader of the Green Party, Catherine Martin, has said that whatever decision her party makes next week on the government program, it will be an informed decision. She also said that the decision would be respected and would not result in a split in the party.

She said there was a lot of debate in the party about the government program when members of the Green Party participated in a virtual conference about yesterday. But all opinions were respected. It was a very democratic process, she said.

She said she thought a Green Party could make a big difference in a coalition.

She acknowledged that it was a "special time" in her own home, as her colleague and husband, TD Francis Noel Duffy, are opposed to the draft market. Yesterday, he said it was a good market for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, but it was a bad market for the Green Party.

As for the party leadership, Catherine Martin said she does not want to talk about it at the moment. She said she hopes to challenge the leader, Éamon Ryan. But, she said, she is respected and has done a good job over the past decade.