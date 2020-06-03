There will be a Movistar + app for Apple TV very soon, do you know when?

Movistar + has recently undertaken an important deployment on a multitude of fronts and platforms, with presence in almost any operating system that was inside a television, an STB (set top box) or HDMI key. But almost everything that has to do with Apple and its Apple TV, AirPlay, etc. had been left on the way.

Right now, the application available for iPad and iPhone does not allow to send content natively reason why it is necessary to look for some alternatives that are not exactly very trustworthy, because they diminish quality to the streaming that we send to the television, reason why it stops having the utility that it should. Luckily, that seems to be changing with this first movement that has just been discovered.

Apple TV app

Although no details have been disclosed about which devices will be compatible, which Yes, it is known that there will be a Movistar + application for Apple TV in the coming months. It will be during the summer when José María Álvarez-Pallete put their new app in the App Store with all the content they have on their platform.

Remember that, through the official Movistar + app, you have access to many of the live channels that come through the company’s decoders, as well as everything content in VOD format, playback control with pause, rewind and watch from the beginning, recordings or the services of U7D (last seven days) and original series and movies that have been producing the platform for some years to try to compete with giants like Netflix, HBO, Disney, Apple or Amazon.

Cover of the Movistar + ‘app’.

What is not known at this time is, regardless of the dates that are considered by the Spanish operator to publish this application, the compatibility with different Apple TV models on the market and that, basically, they can be limited to two, which are the ones that bring in their version of tvOS an App Store as such: it would be the FullHD models of 2015 and 4K of 2017. Remember that there are many rumors about a new model from Apple TV that could arrive this year, and that would be in charge of improving its performance. But at this time, those of 2015 and 2017 are the last models put on sale by Apple.

With all the above, it only remains to wait for the operator to make public the calendar it handles to allow us to finally access all its content through the Cupertino ecosystem because, remember, although Chromecast is already supported by the Movistar + app, it still has a long way to go to make AirPlay part of those alternatives.