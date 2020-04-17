There will be a government app, and it will know what we do and where we are going

- Advertisement -

For many weeks we have been hearing that, quite possibly, the process of de-escalation of the confinement in which we are immersed will have to be carried out using technology as far as possible, both technically and legally. And one of those fundamental elements happens because the authorities can control where we are and where we are going at all times.

It is the same method that they used in South Korea and that is serving as an example for the entire planet, in such a way that through our mobile phone and an application, the authorities will be able to identify and isolate those infected, prevent those who have had contact with any of those affected and maintain a kind of immunity card that will be essential for the time when we can go out on the street with certain freedom.

There will be a government 'app'

So the government continues to work, as unveils La Vanguardia, in a technological solution that allows you to know how we move to prevent agglomerations in the future that could be especially dangerous for regrowth and expansion of the coronavirus. An application that they would not advise (that they would not force) to download on our mobiles.

The goal is that the deconfinition plan allows the authorities "having citizens under control and knowing their movements accurately ", which includes all that we do with our vehicles, which could allow us to know if someone who lives in one autonomous community is in transit to another, with the consequent problem that this implies if it is to go from a focus of the Covid-19 to another place, apparently less affected.

Unlike the data that the operators already provide to the Government on account of the current coronavirus crisis, and which are (theoretically) anonymous since they only show what the population mobility trends are, in the case of this app we would be the ones who voluntarily identify ourselves with name and surname to allow the state to know where we are and with whom we cross, if we circulate through potential sources of contagion, etc. It would not be different from what other companies already do with their apps most popular that, in exchange for being free, get all our usage data for advertising purposes.

At the moment This initiative is already being carried out in a limited way, as a pilot experience in the Community of Madrid, where its operation is being verified before launching it throughout the national territory. Although at the moment there are no data on how the experience has been, it seems that experts are clear that a lack of confinement necessarily passes through the control of the population to avoid outbreaks such as those experienced in recent times. Are you going to download it?