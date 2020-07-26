Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says there is no reason why schools cannot reopen at the end of August and that this country should not be the only country in Europe that does not reopen its schools at the end of August.

Speaking during the leaders’ questions in the Dáil, Leo Varakdar said that many other countries in Europe have been hit harder by Covid-19 than this country but have not closed their schools completely he said.

The Taoiseach said that it is essential that the virus remains suppressed, that schools reopen and that parents have confidence.

He said it is vital that students return to education and have the opportunity to contribute to their social development as well.

The Tánaiste urged the public to be patient with the Government in the coming days and weeks while a plan is put together to reopen schools safely.

He said Education Minister Norma Foley will answer questions on the matter in the Dáil next week.